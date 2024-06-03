Pokemon Horizons Episode 53: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons Episode 53 continues our heroes' journey to observe wild Pokemon in their natural habitats for an upcoming report to Naranja Academy. Liko, Roy, and Dot are hot on the trail of a Pokemon that is "not of this world", and the kids will soon realize that they're itching for an encounter with an Annihilape when Episode 53 airs locally in Japan on June 7, 2024.

But how can watchers outside of Japan catch this new entry in the Horizons saga? Accessing local TV broadcasts in Japan is a difficult feat, but there are alternatives for fans to consider if they want to enjoy all the action and suspense that this new episode brings. It doesn't hurt to examine them as well as check out the Pokemon Horizons Episode 53 preview for a little extra context on what's to come.

Where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 53 "Hatenna and the Unworldly"

New Pokemon Horizons episodes can be found on Prime Video Japan. (Image via Amazon)

When it comes to catching new Pokemon Horizons episodes that have just aired in Japan, fans have a few options available to them. One of the most notable requires a VPN and an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Watchers can use the VPN to change their location to Japan, then use their subscription to view newly uploaded Horizons episodes on Prime Video, usually on the same day they air.

Unfortunately, the episodes uploaded this way aren't translated for outside audiences, which can diminish the viewing experience. As an alternative, watchers can wait until (roughly) the following Sunday or Monday after the episode is released in Japan. At this time, fan translators make their subtitles available to various third-party anime sites that host animated Pokemon movies and shows.

It's highly recommended to use a VPN for these sites as well, not only for privacy concerns but also because not every site is safe. However, there are plenty of third-party anime sites that stream Pokemon Horizons without causing harm to a watcher's device.

Pokemon Horizons Episode 53 preview

Annihilape awaits our heroes in the Pokemon Horizons Episode 53 preview. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Episode 53's preview sees our heroes venturing back into the wild to find the "otherworldly" Pokemon that the gym leader Ryme referenced in the previous episode, and the kids appear to run into three trainers who are very similar to themselves. Hatenna is seen seemingly healing or communicating with these three trainers' Pokemon: a Darumaka, a Roserade, and a Ducklett.

Liko, Roy, and Dot are then seen traversing a foggy forest as Mankey climbs the treetops overhead. Annihilape is seen bounding into the frame as Fuecoco, Floragato, and Quaxly seemingly attack strange smoke bomb-like orbs its firing. Hatenna uses the top of its hat to sense something, and Mankey is shown throwing rock shards at Terapagos in the final shot of the preview.

Will the kids be able to overcome the unworldly Annihilape, or will it prove to be too strong for our heroes to handle alone? Perhaps these new trainers can help, but Annihilape's rage transcends its physical body. Whatever the case, fans can find out the climactic ending themselves by catching Episode 53 themselves.