Pokemon Horizons Episode 63: Release date, where to watch, and preview

Pokemon Horizons Episode 63 is set to air in Japan on August 30, 2024, and appears to be centered on Liko's fated battle against the Ice-type gym leader Grusha as part of her second Terastal Training test. While the episode is sure to be full of action and drama for Liko and Floragato, how can fans who want to watch it do so without access to Japanese TV stations?

While the dubbed iterations of the show work to catch up to the current story, fans will have to get creative when it comes to catching new episodes from Japan. Fortunately, there are a few options worth considering, and it's also worth taking a look at the Pokemon Horizons Episode 63 preview for some extra context for the episode.

Where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 63 "Battle of Ice! The Cold-Eyed Grusha"

New Pokemon Horizons episodes are made available quickly on Prime Video Japan (Image via Amazon)

When it comes to watching new Pokemon Horizons episodes, fans have a few methods available to them. The first requires a VPN and an Amazon Prime Video subscription, but it's one of the fastest ways to access new episodes. By setting their device to a Japanese IP address, they can log into Prime Video and access the Japanese Prime Video catalog.

Trending

While the Prime Video Japan catalog uploads new episodes rapidly after their airdate, they don't come complete with translated subtitles, which can understandably hamper the watching experience. This leaves the other option, which will require a little more patience but should be more rewarding.

This alternative involves waiting until the following Sunday or Monday after the episode airs when fan translators make their work available on third-party anime sites. While watchers have to use their best discretion to find reliable sites, there are more than a few good-faith sites available; a VPN is recommended with this method as well to ensure private browsing.

Breaking down the Pokemon Horizons Episode 63 preview

Liko and Floragato ride Cetoddle down a slope in the Episode 63 preview (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The preview for Pokemon Horizons Episode 63 begins with different individuals and the kids riding Cetoddle down some snowy slopes before the Ice-type gym leader Grusha is shown throwing a Poke Ball. A Cetitan is then shown preparing for battle and launching icicles as Floragato dodges. Liko calls out a command and then Floragato is seen battling an Altaria.

Roy, Dot, and their partner Pokemon are then shown watching what is likely the battle against Grusha. Liko's Hattrem is shown battling the Cetitan as Liko calls out another command against a darkened and stormy-looking sky. Liko's Floragato dodges some form of blast, and then Grusha is shown activating her Tera Orb to close out the preview.

Will Liko be able to succeed in her second Terastal Training test against Grusha, or will the frigid Pokemon gym leader be too much to handle? The only way to find out is to catch Episode 63 after it airs!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨