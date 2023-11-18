Pokemon LAIC 2023: Schedule, events, where to watch, and more

The Pokemon LAIC, or Latin American International Championships, is finally here. This large championship series tournament will feature the mainline video games, the trading card game, and the mobile spin-off Pokemon GO. As such, there are going to be many fans who will be wondering where they can go to watch the event.

Not only can this event be attended in person, but it can also be viewed via livestream. This time of year is very exciting for the competitive Pokemon scene as players from all over the country gather for their regional championships before the grand Pokemon World Championships later in the year. So what can fans expect from this event?

Everything to know about Pokemon LAIC: Viewing, venue, and more

The Pokemon LAIC streams can be viewed on the Pokemon, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon TCG official Twitch pages, respectively, and will be live every day of the event. Here, players can view tournament matches without having to be at the venue in person. Those with Twitch accounts can even talk in the live text chat and interact with other viewers.

For those looking to attend the Pokemon LAIC event in person, it is being held at the Expo Center Norte on José Bernardo Pinto Street in Brazil. The Senior and Junior divisions of VGC and the TCG will be held on Saturday, November 18, and interested fans can watch it all unfold either in-person or online via the Twitch live streams.

Since this event started on Friday, those who missed the first day can find replays of the entire event on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. Both a video game tournament and a card game tournament can currently be viewed on the channel, so those who want to jump into the action here can catch up if they have the time.

Dragapult as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Those who attend Pokemon LAIC in person have the opportunity to receive a special Dragapult via Wi-Fi and Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This is the same Dragapult used by last year's champion, Alex Gomez Berna. This Dragapult will be an exact copy, meaning its stats, nature, and moves will be identical to that of the champion's.

Those more interested in the card game can receive a special copy of Iron Valiant ex for their Pokemon TCG Live app. Only one of these codes can be redeemed per account. This card may have some serious potential when used, thanks to its strong damage output for its relatively low energy cost. Codes for this card are redeemable until November 26.

Overall, the Pokemon LAIC appears to be an extremely exciting event for those who love all things Pokemon. Although it is unfortunate that these sorts of celebrations are held in far-away places for many, those who are more interested in the game than the experience can still view these matches for free on the corresponding game's Twitch channel or from the official Pokemon YouTube channel.