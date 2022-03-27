How to complete Gone Astray in the Icelands in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The final Gone Astray quest in Pokemon Legends: Arceus might be the most exciting.

Instead of having to find Wanda, she is revealed to actually be in the village. Now, the player needs to go find Zeke, who’s managed to get himself lost in the coldest region in Hisui. Thankfully, this mission shouldn’t take too long with a little help from the ride Pokemon Ursaluna.

How can players find Zeke in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Players can start this mission once they talk to Volo and Gaeric about Noble Hisuian Avalugg, the Noble of the Alabaster Icelands. It’s also required that the player has at least completed the Gone Astray mission for the Obsidian Fieldlands beforehand.

If these requirements are met, trainers can simply walk through the first floor of Galaxy Hall in Jubilife Village to talk to Zeke. He will run out after Wanda, who is disguised as a Security Corps member on the same floor. This is when she will give the player the mission to find Zeke.

Actually, getting a hold of Zeke is much easier if trainers have completed the Setting Up the Icepeak Camp quest. This gives players another fast travel point located right below Lake Amity and, fortunately, close to where Zeke has gotten lost.

Alpha Glalie is waiting around where Zeke is (Image via Game Freak)

From the Icepeak Camp, Ursaluna’s scent will lead the players close by to the arena where trainers will fight Noble Hisuian Avalugg. Right to the side of the area is an ice hole that players can dive into with the Hisuian Braviary.

Once they drop in, players will find Zeke. Unfortunately, though, he is quivering in fear because an Alpha Glalie is also in the cave.

While this may seem like a tough battle, Glalie is doubly weak to Fighting-types. Therefore, so long as the trainer has a Machamp, Lucario, or similar Pokemon, they should be able to do quick work of Alpha Glalie.

Beating this quest will grant the player a Star Piece, a Peat Block, and an Ice Stone. This is a great opportunity to catch an Eevee and evolve it into Glaceon if the player hasn’t done so already, just to fill up that Pokedex a bit more.

The Peat Block will also come in handy. Ursaring won't evolve into Ursluna unless it's given a Peat Block during a full moon.

