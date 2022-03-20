Top 5 toughest Pokemon to catch in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The new mechanics in Pokemon Legends: Arceus definitely put trainers’ Poke Ball throwing skills to the test.

Generation IV, in general, is known for having Pokemon that only appear after weird requirements are met. Certain ones will only show up at one time of the day, while others are only found in odd places, like trees.

The Hisui region brings all of this back, but with the new way of catching works, trainers will have to do serious work to catch some of these Pokemon.

New game features several Pokemon that are incredibly difficult to catch

5) Giratina

Giratina appears during the post-game (Image via Game Freak)

Finding Giratina and battling it is honestly the least of trainers’ worries in this game. The issue with catching Giratina Origin is that, in order to unlock it, trainers will need to beat Volo and both Giratina forms back to back: no break, no coffee run, no healing up team members, just beating all of them in succession.

4) Shieldon/Cranidos

Shieldon evolves into Bastiodon (Image via Game Freak)

Both fossils from the Sinnoh region will take a while to find in Hisui. Sheildon and Cranidos only appear during Space-Time Distortion events where Pokemon with different forms appear. Specifically, trainers will need to wait for a Space-Time Distortion in Corona Highlands to find these two.

3) Abra

Abra can teleport away very quickly (Image via Game Freak)

Abra is known in the main series game for teleporting after one turn if the trainer cannot catch it. How does this mechanic translate over to Pokemon Legends: Arceus? If the trainer fails to catch Abra on the first try, it disappears.

It also doesn’t help that it teleports if Abra notices the trainer. Trainers will need to stay in stealth mode for this and be on point with their Poke Ball throws.

2) Cherubi

For most trainers, this will be one of the last Pokemon they add to the Pokedex. Cherubi will only drop from shaking trees. This makes it incredibly rare, though, because only a certain number of trees will be shaking in any given area.

Most of the time, Burmy or Wormadam will be coming out of those shaking trees, so trainers will need serious luck to actually get Cherubi.

1) Enamorus

Enamorus is found in Scarlett Bog (Image via Game Freak)

Forget the fact that trainers need to catch the other wind genies (Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus) before taking a shot at this one. Catching Enamorus is flat out a pain in the neck.

Of course, all wind genies use the same mechanics where they leave cyclones that the trainer will need to avoid. The cyclones that Enamorus throws out, though, will confuse the trainer and make them go in the opposite direction if they make contact.

This battle also happens in Scarlett Bog, where an army of Stunky and Stuntank are waiting to engage the player. Definitely save the game before attempting to catch Enamorus, as it will take a while.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

