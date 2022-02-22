Best moveset for Enamorus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Enamorus might have a case for being the best wind genie in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

This is a bold claim, of course, since Landorus, Thundurus and Tornadus are each incredibly strong in their own right. Enamorous’ moveset simply puts it over the top, though. Not only is Fairy and Flying a great type combination, but Enamorous can boost its stats until it’s just above unkillable.

Which moves should this new legendary Pokemon be running?

Given its movepool, Enamorus is one of the best candidates for a Calm Mind set. It also gets a strong move that covers up most of its weaknesses.

Calm Mind

Draining Kiss

Moonblast

Earth Power

Calm Mind is flat out busted in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Instead of just boosting Special Attack and Special Defense, it boosts “offensive and defensive stats” which simply makes Enamorus more bulky and strong.

This move becomes twice as dangerous when Enamorus is in Therian forme, where its huge defensive stats become even stronger.

As Enamorus boosts with Calm Mind, it will be taking damage from opposing Pokemon, which is why Draining Kiss and Moonblast each have a place on this moveset.

Enamorus can be found in the Scarlett Bog in the Crimson Mirelands (Image via Game Freak)

Draining Kiss not only damages the opponent but heals up the user. The tradeoff is that it only has a base power of 50, but after enough Calm Mind boosts, Draining Kiss will end up doing a substantial amount of damage as well as heal up Enamorus’ health by a large margin.

Moonblast is an alternate Fairy-type move just for dealing the maximum amount of damage. Many Pokemon might go down in one Moonblast even without Calm Mind boosting first. This is especially true for Dragons, Dark-types and Fighting-types that are weak to Fairy moves.

Enamorus is weak to five types: Ice, Poison, Steel, Rock and Electric. Earth Power quite literally takes out four out of these five, making it essential for any Enamorus set.

If Enamorus has a speed advantage, it can fire off an Earth Power before threats like Rhyperior, Tentacruel and Raichu can get to move.

