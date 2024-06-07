Pokemon Legends Z-A can be the redemption arc for one Gen 4 'mon

Pokemon Legends Z-A is the next entry in the new Legends side series of the Pocket Monster franchise. As seen in Legends Arceus, these games bring ancient regional forms to the fore, often giving certain species another chance in the meta. Sneasler, Ursaluna, and Overqwil are all excellent examples of this treatment.

However, there is one creature hailing from the Sinnoh region who missed out on it, denying it its chance at a modernized rework. Drifloon and its evolutionary line are creatures many players have been trying to find competitive viability for, but they have fallen into obscurity due to the franchise's notorious power creep. Fortunately, Pokemon Legends Z-A may be able to fix this.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

How Pokemon Legends Z-A could save Drifloon

Drifloon is a Ghost and Flying-type, but could serve better as a Ghost-type with Levitate (Image via Game Freak)

In its current state, Drifloon and Drifblim are fairly standard HP tanks with access to helpful utility and debuffs through Pain Split and Will-o-Wisp. However, Drifblim tends to lack strong priority moves, making Dusclops the better choice over it. Having said that, Drifblim has access to the Aftermath ability, which deals damage when it is knocked out with a contact move.

With this in mind, we can begin to formulate a way Drifloon can be reworked to make it either on-par with Dusclops or to steer it into a different playstyle entirely. A good place to start is with the typing. While Ghost and Flying are unique, the critter lacks effective Flying-type coverage options, which can leave it unable to use the element offensively.

As such, it may be fitting for the line to do away with the element. Drifloon would be much more consistent as a pure Ghost-type Pokemon. Meanwhile, when it comes to Drifblim, it could inherit a Steel typing for its Kalosian evolution. Its design could lean more into the "blimp" part of its name, increasing its size and making it a bit longer.

While it is unlikely that the Pocket Monster will have an ability in Pokemon Legends Z-A, when it is brought over to the next iteration of the franchise, it would benefit from having the Levitate ability. This would make sense as it is a floating creature, and it would also protect it from entry hazards and Ground-type attacks.

Game Freak may also give Drifblim a Mega Evolution (Image via Game Freak)

Of course, with Mega Evolutions returning in Pokemon Legends Z-A, there is the possibility that Game Freak will give Drifblim a Mega Evolution. This form could incorporate some of the qualities of its hypothetical regional variant stated above, altering its typing and giving it a different ability.

For its stats, Drifblim could use some more defense and special attack. This could allow it to become a tank that can deal some decent damage, with moves like Shadow Ball and Hex.

This way, Drifblim would better fit into its role as a tank. However, it may not be enough to allow it to compete with more meta-defining Megas of the past.