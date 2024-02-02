Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX best moves tier list

A tier list of the best moves in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX will help you know which ones you can use for your journey through the game. While these titles revolve more around the gameplay experience rather than setting a competitive environment, it is handy to learn about the best moves that deal the most damage to enemies in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX.

There are several things to consider while ranking the best moves in games from the Pokemon franchise. The elemental typing effectiveness is a major discerning factor, followed by the Total Damage Output and energy efficiency.

This article will lean on these factors as we rank the best moves in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX, going from the best to the worst or less viable in the game's current meta.

Best moves tier list for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX

Water and Fire-type attackers have access to some of the best moves (Image via Nintendo)

Like the majority of tier lists, we are going to divide this one into the following categories:

S-tier moves: The best moves from Pokemon in this category of the tier list will solely be multi-hit attacks. These deal a significant amount of damage as each hit does the same amount of damage as the base attack of the Pokemon. While these attacks do lack accuracy, you can compensate by increasing the speed of the Pokemon in question and the level of the move itself. This way, even if some of the attacks miss, you are guaranteed to land at least one on the target. Multi-hit attacks are very handy when dealing with individual enemies.

S-tier moves

Fury Swipes: This a Normal-type move that can be learned by a wide array of Pocket Monsters in Pokemon. Besides a lot of monsters being able to learn Fury Swipes, you can also level up this move easily compared to a lot of the others in said game. Pokemon like Meowth, Rattata, Teddiursa, and Linoone can learn this move in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX.

Other multi-hit best moves worth mentioning in this tier are Comet Punch, Double Slap, Fury Attack, Arm Thrust, and Icicle Spear.

A-tier moves

Discharge: This is a very popular Electric-type move and can be learned by a wide array of Electric-type creatures in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX. Pikachu, Magnemite, and Mareep are some amazing monsters that you can use in this game and have access to Discharge.

Pikachu is one of the best starters in this game (Image via Nintendo)

Discharge is one of the better moves in this game as Pikachu is one of the best starters in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX.

Besides, some other moves that you can put in this tier are Uproar, Petal Blizzard, Heat Wave, Blizzard Earth Power, Ominous Wind, and Razor Wind.

B-tier moves

Flamethrower: When it comes to Fire-type ranged attacks, this is one of the best moves and can deal a Burn Status effect on the target enemy. You can teach it to your monsters once it reaches a high enough level or use the TM and make it usable early on in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX. Fire-type creatures like Charmander, Torchic, and the rest can learn this move.

C-tier moves

Thunder Wave: This move can paralyze the enemy with the Paralysis Status effect. It is easy to teach to Electric-type creatures in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX, but it does come with a chance of failing when used on the enemies.

