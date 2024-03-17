Pokemon player discusses whether "Legendary Pokemon seem valueless" in the current era

Legendary Pokemon like Mewtwo are among the strongest Pocket Monsters in the franchise. For a long time, these monsters have been symbols of power and rarity. From the iconic trio of Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos in the original Pokemon Red and Blue games to the astronomically powerful and divine Arceus introduced in later generations, these creatures are highly sought-after by players.

Catching a Legendary Pokemon in one of the early games was not only a testament to your skill, but it also gave you boasting rights, given how rare and priceless these monsters were back in the day. However, as Pokemon games progressed, the once majestic monsters with this Legendary status started to feel more commonplace.

This issue was addressed by a Reddit user, u/My_Special_Hell, who said:

" Do Legendary Pokemon seem valueless to you in the current era?"

As majestic as they are, Legendary monsters do seem to be victims of a diminishing aura over the years, and one can't help but wonder how they can be revitalized in the current generation of Pokemon games.

Pokemon fan feels exalted Legendary Pokemon have lost their grandeur in recent games

In the Reddit post made by u/My_Special_Hell, the user expressed their opinion about Legendary Pocket Monsters losing their value in today’s time. They said that these mighty beasts bore an air of authority back when they were a kid. It was considered a praiseworthy feat to catch a monster like Mewtwo or Zygarde.

However, the same does not apply to the games today. u/My_Special_Hell said they don’t feel any difference in the value of the Legendary beasts they catch in the recent Pokemon games. It is as if these monsters are no different than something like Bidoof.

Game Freak has watered down the difficulty of their Pokemon games over the generations to appeal to a larger audience. In the early days of Pokemon games, you would have to solve intricate puzzles and traverse treacherous lands to get your hands on a Legendary Pokemon.

This added mystique and a sense of achievement, given how hard you had to work for it. Things are a lot different in the present-day games. In many newer games like Pokemon GO, you can earn Legendary Pokemon by completing simple tasks. You can then transfer these monsters to many other games via Pokemon HOME.

So, this takes away the sense of accomplishment, and Legendary Pokemon do not feel as valuable as they should be. However, there was one Reddit user who explained why Legendary monsters have shifted in modern-day Pokemon games. u/Gaias_Minion said:

“That's why there's Box Legendaries and Sub-Legendaries. There's a clear difference in how they're presented. Also, not all Legendaries need to be super deities and what not, some are Legendary in the sense of being extremely rare."

This makes a lot of sense, but at the same time, we feel that Legendary Pokemon should be given more power than they usually possess in the current games. According to u/My_Special_Hell, a Pokemon like Dialga should at least have the ability to stop time or turn back time for a couple of turns. Only then would they be able to justify their Legendary status.

That would, however, make the competitive meta very unbalanced, but then again, there is the option to ban monsters in the competitive battles. We feel that Game Freak should bring a rework that makes these monsters feel precious and worthy of their status.