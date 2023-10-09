Pokemon GO Mewtwo PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Mewtwo has been a favorite among Pokemon GO players since time immemorial. This artificial legendary Pocket Monster has been revered as one of the strongest monsters in the Pokemon franchise. And the sheer impact of this beast in Pokemon GO is not far from its dominance in the series. So, if you want to learn about the Mewtwo sitting in your collection, you have come to the right place.

This article will look at the best moveset for Mewtwo in PvP and PvE., along with its best counters.

Best PvE moveset for Mewtwo in Pokemon GO

Mewtwo, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Mewtwo

The best offensive PvE moveset for Mewtwo in GO would be Confusion as the Fast move, along with Psystrike and Shadow Ball as the Charged attacks.

You will primarily be using Confusion and Psystrike as the main combination in Raids and Gym battles. Not only is this an extremely strong moveset for Mewtwo, it will also provide the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Best defensive PvE moveset for Mewtwo

Since Mewtwo is a legendary Pokemon, you cannot leave it in Gyms. Thus, you won’t need to build it for the purpose of Gym defense.

Is Mewtwo good in Pokemon GO PvE?

As one of the strongest attackers in the whole game, Mewtwo is definitely an amazing beast to have on your roster. It has always been a dominant force to be reckoned with in this title.

With strong overall statistics and an impressive array of moves, it's impossible to go wrong with Mewtwo's inclusion. That said, players must remain cognizant of its weaknesses.

Best PvP moveset for Mewtwo in Pokemon GO

Psycho Cut as the Fast move, along with Psystrike and Shadow Ball as the Charged repertoire, would be the best PvP arsenal for Mewtwo in GO.

Is Mewtwo good in Pokemon GO PvP?

When it comes to the Great League and the Ultra League, Mewtwo does not perform well, as the low Combat Power cap prohibits its full potential.

It is the open Master League where this Pokemon shines and leaves an impact on enemies. With moves like Focus Blast and Shadow Ball, Mewtwo can eliminate Master League titans like Melmetal and Giratina. Furthermore, access to Ice Beam gives it an upper hand against all the dragons in this meta.

All moves that Mewtwo can learn in Pokemon GO?

Mewtwo is a mono Psychic-type Pokemon, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Ghost

On the other hand, it's resistant to these elemental typings:

Fight

Psychic

Mewtwo can learn the following moves in the game

Fast moves

Confusion

Psycho Cut

Charged moves

Flamethrower

Thunderbolt

Ice Beam

Psychic

Focus Blast

Shadow Ball

Hyper Beam

Psystrike

Best counters for Mewtwo in Pokemon GO

These selections serve as adequate counters against the mono Psychic-type behemoth:

Chandelure

Darkrai

Origin Forme Giratina

Hoopa Unbound

Gengar

Weavile

Hydreigon

Attack Forme Deoxys

Yveltal

Zarude

Mewtwo

Tyranitar

Bisharp

Houndoom

Aside from these monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Mewtwo.