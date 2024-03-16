Theory: Pokemon Legends Z-A could give Zygarde a prominent role

Pokemon Legends Z-A could be holding a special role for Zygarde, the Order Pokemon. While this is nothing but mere speculation at this point, we gathered some clues from the trailer shown to us through Pokemon Presents; clues that scream at Zygarde being the protagonist in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

In this article, we have gone over some ideas and speculations that talk about Pokemon Legends Z-A having something special in store for this legendary Pokemon.

Pokemon Legends Z-A might paint Zygarde in a new light

Logo of Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To start things off, the Logo of Legends Z-A has two things that have caught our attention – the texture of the letter Z and the color scheme and design of the letter A. While the former resembles that of Zygarde, the latter bears some similarity with an Ultimate Weapon.

Zygarde, also known as the Z Pokemon, was introduced first in Pokemon X and Y along with Xerneas and Yveltal. It resembles Jörmungandr, also known as the Midgard Serpent from Norse Mythology.

We draw this connection because Xerneas and Yveltal have similar ties with creatures from Norse Mythology. Moreover, the fact that Zygarde is present all over the world in the form of cells runs parallel with Jörmungandr’s ability to reach all corners of the Earth.

Zygarde's 50% form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

According to legend, the Midgard Serpent grew long enough to stretch around the world and grasp its tail. If it let go of its tail, the world would fall into shambles. This legendary creature serves a similar purpose and is said to keep a balance between life and death by putting Xerneas and Yveltal in their place. The Pokedex describes Zygarde as:

“It’s hypothesized that it’s monitoring those who destroy the ecosystem from deep in the cave where it lives”

Zygarde’s role as one who maintains balance and its importance in Pokemon Legends Z-A might make sense to you once we look at what the letter A in the logo could resemble.

In the past, we have witnessed a war rage over Kalos, during which, a man called AZ lost his beloved Floette and created a device to bring it back to life. However, he was not happy even after resurrecting his favorite monster.

AZ planned on avenging Floette’s death and punishing the Pokemon that had wronged him years ago. So, he converted the device he used to resurrect his Pokemon into the Ultimate Weapon and killed everyone responsible for his years of trauma.

AZ and Floette (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Seeing the sacrifices that were made for her, Floette left AZ, and the Ultimate Weapon was buried deep underground to prevent its powers from being used by the evil side of society. We have seen Lysandre’s desire to use the Ultimate Weapon to eradicate all forms of life to start something new. However, they fail miserably and get buried in the ground along with the weapon.

The Ultimate Weapon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This time, the Ultimate Weapon might get fired and the person behind it might not fail to achieve their goal, which might require Zygarde to intervene. Since the weapon is massively overpowered, this monster might get a new form to be stronger than the Ultimate Weapon.

Furthermore, the fact that Mega Evolutions are returning with Pokemon Legends Z-A further strengthens our theory of the Order Pokemon and the Ultimate Weapon. We feel that the weapon will cause a lot of havoc on Kalos, giving rise to Mega Stones, thus giving monsters the ability to Mega Evolve, similar to what had occurred in the past.

The theme of Pokemon Legends Z-A

Complete forme of Zygarde (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If we were to think about a theme for Pokemon Legends Z-A, it would appear to be something that involves elements of the past with those of the future. Unfortunately, we do not have any information on the timeline in which Legends Z-A will take place. The trailer simply shows hand-drawn sketches for the redevelopment of Lumiose City that transition into a 3D wire mesh of the same.

However, urbanizing Lumiose City could point to nature being affected. Here again, we might see this legendary dog-like monster play a big role in keeping man-made activities in check. Thus, the need for Zygarde to maintain balance in the universe might be a resonating theme in Pokemon Legends Z-A.