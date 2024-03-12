3 things Pokemon Legends Z-A should bring back from Legends Arceus (and 2 things it should avoid)

As we inch closer to 2025, the anticipation for Pokemon Legends Z-A, announced during Pokemon Presents on February 27, 2024, is palpable. Its predecessor, Legends Arceus, set a new precedent for what a Pokemon game could be, blending traditional elements with innovative mechanics. With this legacy in mind, let’s explore what Legends Z-A should preserve from Arceus and what it might be better off leaving behind.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Elements from Legends Arceus that Pokemon Legends Z-A should bring back

1) Crafting Mechanic

Crafting screen in Legends Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Legends Arceus introduced a refreshing crafting mechanic, allowing players to create their own Pokeballs, potions, and more. This not only added a layer of immersion but also encouraged exploration to gather materials.

Expanding this feature with an even broader array of recipes, including the crafting of Mega Stones for Mega Evolutions in Legends Z-A, would enrich the gameplay further. It offers a tangible connection to the world, turning every resource found into potential aid for your journey.

2) Regional Variants and New Evolutions

Hisuian creatures (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The introduction of regional variants and new evolutions in Legends Arceus was a hit, breathing new life into familiar Pokemon. These changes added depth to the game’s lore and provided exciting surprises for players.

In Legends Z-A, continuing to explore this concept with Kalos-inspired variants and evolutions could spotlight underappreciated Pokemon, giving them their moment to shine. It’s a perfect way to celebrate the franchise’s rich history while moving forward.

3) Missions and Requests

Side missions were an impactful addition to the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The addition of missions and requests in Legends Arceus offered players a wealth of activities beyond the main story, enhancing the overall experience. These tasks encouraged exploration and rewarded curiosity.

Legends Z-A should maintain this structure, providing a diverse range of objectives that cater to different play styles and ensuring the game world feels alive and dynamic.

Elements from Legends Arceus that Pokemon Legends Z-A should avoid

1) Multi-battle Mechanics

Battle against Sabi is one the toughest multi-battles in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Legends Arceus is designed with the intention of thrusting players into a challenging historical setting, inherently making the game a tough endeavor. This level of difficulty is embraced by many as an exciting challenge. That said, it also serves as a source of frustration for some players, particularly when they find themselves outnumbered by groups of Pokemon.

Encounters with multiple lower-level or early-evolution Pokemon can offer valuable experience opportunities. However, the true test of patience arises when players face off against several strong or high-level adversaries, such as in the battle against Sabi. This challenge is further intensified by situations where players are repeatedly attacked in Agile Style, leaving them with little opportunity to counterattack or strategize their next move.

2) Collectibles Overload

Spiritomb wisps in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Collectibles like Unown and Spiritomb wisps in Legends Arceus aimed to provide additional challenges and reasons to explore. However, when overdone, it risks overwhelming players, shifting the focus from enjoyment to tedious collection.

Legends Z-A should aim for a balance, ensuring collectibles are an enriching part of the game that complements the core experience rather than overshadowing it. This approach will help maintain the magic of discovery without turning it into a chore.

Pokemon Legends Z-A has the potential to not only follow in the footsteps of its groundbreaking predecessor but also surpass it by refining the formula. By keeping the best parts of Legends Arceus and avoiding its missteps, the upcoming Legends game could set a new benchmark for what a Pokemon game can be.