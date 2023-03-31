Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 2023 Global Challenge I: Schedule, how to register, prize, and more

The 2023 Global Challenge I Online Competition has been announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers. They can already start signing up for the event, with the competition starting later in April.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the latest offerings from The Pokemon Company in the long-running mainline video game series of the popular global franchise. The titles heralded Generation IX, with players getting to dive into the vast expanse of Paldea, encountering both old and new pocket monsters, including the new Paradox Pokemon.

This article jots down all the available information for the 2023 Global Challenge I in which Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can soon participate.

Everything you need to know about the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 2023 Global Challenge I

The registration and the tournament schedule for the 2023 Global Challenge I Online Competition are as follows:

Trainers can sign-up from Thursday, March 30, 2023, 12 am UTC to Thursday, April 6, 2023, 11.59 pm UTC.

The tournament is scheduled to start on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will come to an end on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

Play Pokémon @playpokemon



Sign-ups are under way for the #PokemonScarletViolet 2023 Global Challenge I. Get ready to test your skills against Trainers from around the world!

The official announcement cautions players that battle parties will have to be registered during sign-up and entries will not be accepted once the tournament has begun. The registration steps are as follows:

Launch Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and then open the X menu .

. Once there, choose the Poke Portal option.

option. Then select the Battle Stadium option.

option. Then select the Online Competitions option.

option. Choose Official Competitions and then Search for a competition.

The age divisions for the tournament are as follows:

Junior Division - Those who are born in or after 2011

Senior Division - Those who are born between 2007 and 2010

Masters Division - Those who are born in or before 2006

The participation prize for the event will be handed out to players who have finished at least three matches, irrespective of win or loss. They are as follows:

Players who have linked to Pokemon HOME

Poke Ball Canvas Backpack (players need to make sure that their Nintendo Account is linked with their Pokemon HOME to receive a code that can be redeemed via Mystery Gift)

10000 League Points

All other qualifying players

10000 League Points

The competition time limits are as follows:

Total time - 20 minutes

Player time - 7 minutes

Turn time - 45 seconds

Preview Time - 90 seconds

The upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet competition is scheduled to follow Regulation Set C and will see Double Battles with players only being able to use pocket monsters obtained in either game. The Battle Team can comprise four to six pocket monsters, with four of them being then chosen for battle.

