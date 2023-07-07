Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Dialga Tera Raid Build

Dialga was made available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet recently through the addition of Pokemon Home to the game. It is one of the box legendaries from Generation IV and has featured in a couple of games, including Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Although it is not possible to catch Dialga in Paldea, you can easily transfer it from one of the previous titles to join you on your Paldean adventure.

With the advent of Unrivaled Delphox with Tera-type Fairy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raids, it is time for Dialga to shine. However, to make the guardian of time most effective in this battle, you need to know exactly how to build it with the right moveset, EVs, and Held Item. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about it.

What is the best Dialga build for Unrivaled Delphox raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Dialga is a Steel/Dragon-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it stands an excellent chance against a Fairy Tera-type creature like Delphox. This is especially because Delphox itself doesn't have access to any Fairy-type moves in this battle.

Considering this, these are the best moves, nature, EV distribution, Held Item, and ability for Dialga to have when facing raid boss Delphox.

Ability: Telepathy

Telepathy Nature: Modest (+Special Attack, -Attack)

Modest (+Special Attack, -Attack) EVs: 252 HP / 252 Special Attack / 4 Special Defense

252 HP / 252 Special Attack / 4 Special Defense Moves: Steel Beam + Roar of Time + Flash Cannon + Thunder Wave

Steel Beam + Roar of Time + Flash Cannon + Thunder Wave Tera-Type: Steel

Steel Item: Choice Specs

Dialga's Tera Raid build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet explained

Please note that this Tera Raid build has been designed specifically to counter Fairy-type Delphox. That said, it can be useful against most other Fairy-type Tera Raids as well.

Dialga is a Steel/Dragon-type Special Attacker. This build works perfectly in tandem with Perserkers on your side. In this strategy, Perserkers are supposed to support the team by using Metal Sound, a move that reduces the target's Special Defense by two stages. Once the target's Special Defense has been sufficiently lowered, a full-blown Steel Beam from Dialga will be enough to knock out the enemy.

When it comes to nature, EVs, and Held Item, all three are set up in such a way that a single attack from Dialga is enough to knock out the enemy. Modest Nature boosts Dialga's Special Attack along with 252 EV investment in that sector. Steel Beam, the move of choice for this build is also boosted by Choice Specs.

The setup in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is designed to make sure one hit from Dialga knocks out the opponent. Therefore, Dialga's Tera-type becomes irrelevant. However, for other contexts, Steel-tera adds damage to its attacks while protecting it from Fairy-type counterattacks.

Like its Tera-type, the other moves are also irrelevant specifically for the context of the Delphox raid. However, Flash Cannon and Thunder Wave can be highly effective in other Raid strategies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

