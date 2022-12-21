Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Garganacl PvP build

Every new generation of Pokemon games seems to have their new region-native Rock-type, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are no different. The Kanto region has Golem, the Hoenn region has Aggron, the Unova region has Gigalith, and Paldea has Garganacl, the new Rock Salt Pokemon.

Some of the new Pokemon in the new titles have become threatening metagame staples due to their high damage output. Garganacl, on the other hand, has been an oppressive pick in the metagame thanks to its damaging utility and perfect loadout for tanking as much physical damage as possible.

Given how important physical damage has become in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with picks like Garchomp and Annihilape ruling, ranked play, a defensive counter seems like just the thing players would need to get a leg up on the competition.

Garganacl in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Competitive guide

The first thing to know about Garganacl is its typing. It is a Rock-type which means it has some common weaknesses like Water, Steel, Grass, Ground, and Fighting. With such a long list of weaknesses, players would benefit from trying to give it a Steel Tera Typing by catching it in a Raid Den or using Tera Shards.

Garganacl's role as a physical defender has been enhanced by its amazing stats. With its highest being its Defense of 130, followed closely by its Attack and HP of 100, Garganacl is set to match up with some of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's most fearsome physical attackers while also being able to hold its own in combat.

An optimal EV build would be one that other buffs Garganacl's strengths. Maxing out its Attack and Defense while putting the remainder in HP is players' best bet. Having low Speed without any outside investment also makes Garganacl a hard carry for Trick Room teams.

For potential movesets, players will want to make the most of the monster's signature move, Salt Cure. This attack sets up lingering damage, much like Whirlpool or Fire Spin. However, this attack will deal massive amounts of passive damage when used against Steel or Water-types, creatures that have an advantage over Garganacl.

Players will want to follow Salt Cure with Body Press, Iron Defense, and Recover. This gives Garganacl excellent self-buffing power that powers up its defenses and the damage done with Body Press. Recover is always a great move on tanks as it restores 50% of the user's health, extending the time Garganacl can remain on the field.

Finally, for potential items, Garganacl can be run with any the trainer sees fit. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bringing a lot of new additions, players are encouraged to experiment with the ones that best suit their playstyle. However, the Leftovers item is always a solid option on tanks.

Overall, Garganacl is one of the best physical defenders in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With good Tera Typing, players should have no problem rolling their opponents with all sorts of passive damage while being able to shrug off attacks. Recover and Leftovers will be a literal lifesaver thanks to giving Garganacl the sustainability that is crucial for tanks in the franchise.

