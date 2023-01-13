Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Noivern PvP build

Once Pokemon trainers evolve a Noibat into Noivern (or catch one outright), they will gain a reliable battler in competitive PvP. The creature will have to be outfitted with the right training, items, and more to work at optimal efficiency. However, this is par for the course when it comes to most Pocket Monsters.

While Noivern isn't a world-stopper in Scarlet and Violet PvP, it can still perform well when it has the right tools for the job.

Noivern does well as an attacker, and if it has the right support from its team, it can defeat plenty of opponents. The Pocket Monster won't wipe out too many meta teams, but trainers who put time and effort into their build and strategy can still be rewarded.

How to build Noivern as a general attacker in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Noivern as it appears in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Thanks to its base stats, Noivern benefits from great speed and a respectable special attack total in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This makes it ideal for hitting opponents first and fairly hard with special attacks enhanced by the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

This means outfitting Noivern with plenty of Dragon/Flying-type moves that match its elemental type to ensure high damage output even against sturdier opponents.

Noivern's offense build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Nature - Timid

- Timid EV Point Distribution - 252 Special Attack, 252 Speed, 4 Defense

- 252 Special Attack, 252 Speed, 4 Defense Ability - Infiltrator

- Infiltrator Tera Type - Normal

- Normal Held Item - Choice Specs

- Choice Specs Moves - Draco Meteor, Hurricane, U-Turn, Boomburst

With this build, Noivern will receive a boost to its special attack damage thanks to holding Choice Specs. While in standard combat, the creature can deal heavy damage with both Draco Meteor and Hurricane. It can also utilize U-Turn when things get dicey or if it ends up in a poor type matchup.

Thanks to its Normal Tera Type, Noivern can also Terastallize when needed and negate the majority of its weaknesses, including Ice-type moves, which give it a difficult time.

Once it has Terastallized, this Pokemon benefits from boosted STAB damage when it uses Boomburst. Choice Specs ramp up the damage even further, making Boomburst a great nuke attack with excellent accuracy while also being capable of hitting opponents through the move Substitute.

Additionally, the Infiltrator ability gives Noivern the ability to hit enemies through wall moves like Light Screen, Reflect, and Aurora Veil.

While Noivern doesn't have a ton of durability, trainers can round out their team with a reliable tank Pocket Monster to switch to. This is exactly why U-Turn is included in this build, as the Sound Wave Pokemon can take a beating quickly if it doesn't take out its foes fast.

With U-Turn, Noivern can tag out after attacking, and trainers can switch to a much more durable option or one that has a more favorable type matchup against their opponent.

Though this build won't guarantee a win, it should set Noivern up well for a high rate of success in most Scarlet and Violet battles it participates in.

