Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Spiritomb PvP build

Spiritomb is a Dark/Ghost-type Pokemon from Generation IV and is one of the returning species in the Paldea region of Scarlet and Violet. If players capture the creature, they can consider using it in PvP combat if they'd like.

Trainers won't find Spiritomb ranking high in Season 1's PvP tier lists. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that it can't be used to solid effect in PvP. The Pocket Monster just needs the right tools for the job.

While there are plenty of superior options over Spiritomb in Scarlet/Violet's competitive play, some trainers may be willing to use it all the same.

Based on early indications, Spiritomb benefits the most from a Trick Room build in Season 1 competitive play.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

How to build a Trick Room Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Doubles format

Spiritomb can give opponents plenty of trouble in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Even without top-tier credentials brandished by some of its counterparts (partial Ghost-type creatures like Annihilape, Skeledirge, and Dragapult), Spiritomb can still cause problems for its opposition.

With the right Trick Room build in place, players can utilize Spiritomb similarly to how they'd use Farigiraf, Mimikyu, or Armarouge. By allowing Spiritomb to set the field with Trick Room, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can allow their slower heavy-hitting Pokemon to hit first instead of lagging behind.

Spiritomb's Trick Room build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Nature - Relaxed

- Relaxed EV Point Allocation - 252 Special Defense, 252 Defense, 4 Special Attack

- 252 Special Defense, 252 Defense, 4 Special Attack Ability - Infiltrator

- Infiltrator Tera Type - Steel

- Steel Held Item - Mental Herb

- Mental Herb Moveset - Trick Room, Shadow Ball, Will-O-Wisp, Ally Switch

With this build, Spiritomb's naturally potent defenses are augmented by EV training and giving it the Relaxed nature. This should ensure it can take any punishment it needs to before it begins setting up for Trick Room in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP.

Shadow Ball and Will-O-Wisp are also provided to give Spiritomb the ability to deal solid damage and inflict burns on opponents. The moves can whittle them down until it's time to switch positions with an ally on the battlefield via Ally Switch.

While this loadout is important for Spiritomb's success in Doubles, it's just as vital for trainers to pick the right Pokemon to initiate a sweep once Trick Room is in effect. Ideally, this creature will draw attention away from Spiritomb and make up for its weaknesses if possible.

There are plenty of great sweepers that operate in Trick Room teams, with the top options in Season 1 being the likes of:

Hariyama

Copperajah

Hippowdon

Torkoal

Hatterene

Magnezone

It's important to note that while this Spiritomb build should perform well in Doubles battles, many anti-Trick Room teams exist, and players will have to be observant to spot them. For example, if a trainer notices that an opposing foe is holding a Lagging Tail, they may be running their team at least partially against the Trick Room meta.

In light of this, it's best to delay using the Trick Room setup until the opponent running counter to it is defeated.

