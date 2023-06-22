Pokemon Scarlet and Violet community complains about Shiny Chest Form Gimmighoul in Tera Raids

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest Tera Raid event takes place from June 21, 2023, to July 2, 2023, and features Gimmighoul in its Chest Form. Trainers who defeat Gimmighoul in 5-star raids have a chance to obtain the creature in its shiny variant, which is otherwise not possible. Be that as it may, some fans aren't exactly pleased with the event's rollout and shiny appearance rates.

According to reports by Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers, Gimmighoul's shiny form is incredibly hard to discern when terastallized. Meanwhile, other fans noted that Gimmighoul wasn't rewarding Tera Shards as intended due to some form of bug (though this has been allegedly fixed since).

Anubis @Sibuna_Switch



This is very cruel to advertise when you can't even visually see the shiny through the Terastal effect. TEN @10m4rks Need @Sibuna_Switch to look into the Shiny chest form raid odds. #PokemonScarletViolet Need @Sibuna_Switch to look into the Shiny chest form raid odds. #PokemonScarletViolet It's really bad. Looks like the chest Gimmighoul raid is shiny at the standard Tera Raid rate of 1/4103.05. Only the 5 star raids can be shiny, rest are shiny-locked.This is very cruel to advertise when you can't even visually see the shiny through the Terastal effect. twitter.com/10m4rks/status… It's really bad. Looks like the chest Gimmighoul raid is shiny at the standard Tera Raid rate of 1/4103.05. Only the 5 star raids can be shiny, rest are shiny-locked.This is very cruel to advertise when you can't even visually see the shiny through the Terastal effect. twitter.com/10m4rks/status…

Coupled with the standard shiny raid appearances despite Game Freak's claim that they would be boosted for this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event, some fans clearly aren't pleased.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans level criticism at Game Freak for its Chest Form Gimmighoul Tera Raid event

In addition to the issues outlined above, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have also reported their inability to join Gimmighoul Tera Raids across versions. That is to say that Violet players have had issues connecting to Scarlet player-hosted raids and vice versa.

Anubis @Sibuna_Switch



They are also saying that once the Violet player joined the Scarlet player's raids, the Scarlet player could join Violet raids.



Can others test this to confirm? @Maelmc__ From what I'm hearing, Violet players can join a Scarlet raid, but Scarlet can't join a Violet raid.They are also saying that once the Violet player joined the Scarlet player's raids, the Scarlet player could join Violet raids.Can others test this to confirm? @Maelmc__ From what I'm hearing, Violet players can join a Scarlet raid, but Scarlet can't join a Violet raid.They are also saying that once the Violet player joined the Scarlet player's raids, the Scarlet player could join Violet raids.Can others test this to confirm?

Maelmc @Maelmc__ @Sibuna_Switch I played with friends. Those with the same game could play together, but when trying to play with a different game, users with a different game than the host got kicked when the raid started. Tried with both a Scarlet and a Violet host @Sibuna_Switch I played with friends. Those with the same game could play together, but when trying to play with a different game, users with a different game than the host got kicked when the raid started. Tried with both a Scarlet and a Violet host

Much of the controversy appears to stem from the claim that Game Freak made when the Tera Raid event was announced for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. According to the event declaration, Chest Form Gimmighoul is intended to have a one in three chance of appearing as a shiny during the event's raids.

Unlike Game Freak's initial statement, however, trainers have been testing raids to confirm the odds and have found that the shiny rates parallel the standard chances in other Tera Raids. This debacle stoked old enmity that trainers had toward Scarlet and Violet's initial release, which was plagued by bugs and performance issues, some of which still haven't been fixed.

Neo @Alfredont_ @Sibuna_Switch their first shiny event and it absolutely sucks, just like their attempt at an open world game @Sibuna_Switch their first shiny event and it absolutely sucks, just like their attempt at an open world game

Neo @Alfredont_ @Aaron_rocks6 @Sibuna_Switch shills try not defend a multibillion company challenge [impossible], nothing wrong on pointing out how the royal fumbled the bag no need to get so defensive about it @Aaron_rocks6 @Sibuna_Switch shills try not defend a multibillion company challenge [impossible], nothing wrong on pointing out how the royal fumbled the bag no need to get so defensive about it

Deku the Sharpshooter ✨️✨️|| BLM @DekuSharpshootr @Sibuna_Switch why cant we have something good with scvi 🙃 im hopeful that the dlc is good but im starting to get less hopeful by the day @Sibuna_Switch why cant we have something good with scvi 🙃 im hopeful that the dlc is good but im starting to get less hopeful by the day

A Bonkdóttir, Ar.T @TheBonkQueen @Sibuna_Switch This is the cram-o-matic all over again, it's technically possible but it's so unlikely that anyone with it probably hacked it @Sibuna_Switch This is the cram-o-matic all over again, it's technically possible but it's so unlikely that anyone with it probably hacked it

CurlyFries @CurlyFriesYum @Sibuna_Switch that's a whole lot of effort for this god awful shiny @Sibuna_Switch that's a whole lot of effort for this god awful shiny https://t.co/oB3aTpvpS8

KJ$moots 🤠 🏳️‍🌈 @cold_sumrrs @Sibuna_Switch This raid gotta be messed up cause there ain't no way and with screwed up rewards too @Sibuna_Switch This raid gotta be messed up cause there ain't no way and with screwed up rewards too😭

Although Game Freak has allegedly taken care of Gimmighoul's Tera Shard reward bug, it appears as though its shiny appearance rates still haven't been addressed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Additionally, the fact that Tera Raid bosses like Gimmighoul are terastallized makes determining whether one is shiny or not quite difficult.

It could even be possible that if a trainer did encounter a shiny, they may have defeated it in the raid and elected not to capture it, only to find out later that they missed out on the rare Gimmighoul color variant. Given all of these unexpected problems with the raid, it's no surprise that fans are upset.

Nick Timme @NickTimme @Maelmc__ @Sibuna_Switch Remember when Pokémon Co. said they were committed to improving the game and all they did was stop the dupe glitch? @Maelmc__ @Sibuna_Switch Remember when Pokémon Co. said they were committed to improving the game and all they did was stop the dupe glitch?

Dan @mamamia10012 @Sibuna_Switch This is what you wanted full odds shiny hunters @Sibuna_Switch This is what you wanted full odds shiny hunters

Zeruss @Zeruss21 @Sibuna_Switch This is legit the most ridiculous and baffling way they could have gone about it *specially* with this shiny; god, even the swsh event shiny raids with good odds could take a while to find, but now this *and* with tera raid issues included?! Plain absurd... @Sibuna_Switch This is legit the most ridiculous and baffling way they could have gone about it *specially* with this shiny; god, even the swsh event shiny raids with good odds could take a while to find, but now this *and* with tera raid issues included?! Plain absurd...

Riq Moran @RiqMoran @Sibuna_Switch Takes like 10 tries to just join 1 raid too @Sibuna_Switch Takes like 10 tries to just join 1 raid too

Although Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are clearly unhappy with the event as it stands right now, Game Freak has yet to address the issue. Since the Gimmighoul Tera Raids will continue until July 2, there is certainly still time for the developer to take a look at player complaints and fix them.

Be that as it may, many players were already rather aggravated with the state of Scarlet and Violet in general. Though Game Freak promised to fix memory leaks and bugs, many performance issues and glitches remain that negatively impact the gameplay experience.

All in all, many players may not be holding their breath. A fix may be rolled out, but many trainers are likely flummoxed as to why this set of issues even emerged in the first place.

Poll : 0 votes