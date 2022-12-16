5 best solo picks for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Tera Raid battles are a fun and rewarding feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, where trainers can battle Terastallized raid bosses. These bosses come in varying Tera Types and difficulties, with higher-tier opponents yielding better rewards.

However, if trainers are taking on particularly tough Tera Raids, some Pocket Monsters perform much better than others. This is particularly true if trainers forego battling alongside their fellow players online and decide to attempt the raids with NPC trainers. The Pokemon used by NPC trainers don't tend to be quite as effective as those controlled by an actual player, so trainers who solo Tera Raids have to use the right picks to carry the team.

There are tons of species that perform well in solo raids, but here are a few that stand out in particular.

Top Pokemon for solo Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet

1) Iron Hands (Paradox Hariyama)

Iron Hands is a juggernaut when it comes to dealing physical damage (Image via Game Freak)

Although it's technically exclusive to the Violet version of the game, Iron Hands can be acquired in Scarlet via trading. This futuristic version of Hariyama sports incredibly high Attack stats, giving it the power to take out foes with overwhelming physical strikes.

Iron Hands' strength is further magnified by its Quark Drive ability, which gives it a 30% increase to its stats while the battleground is electrified. However, if trainers give it the Booster Energy held item, this ability can be activated at the outset of battle without changing the landscape.

2) Koraidon

Pokemon Scarlet's mascot legendary is a physical powerhouse (Image via Game Freak)

Another excellent physical attacker found primarily in Pokemon Scarlet, Koraidon is a force to be reckoned with in raids, even when it's battling in offline mode. The Fighting/Dragon-type has exceptional Attack stats, though it skews more towards physical attacks.

Using an ability like Orichalcum Pulse gives it the power to boost its stats (much like Iron Hands), and the ability stays active as long as harsh sunlight is coating the battlefield. Fortunately, Orichalcum Pulse itself implements harsh sunlight when Koraidon enters the fight.

3) Miraidon

What Koraidon is to physical firepower, Miraidon is to Special Attack firepower (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Violet's legendary mascot Miraidon is just as powerful as its Scarlet version counterpart, albeit in different ways. While Koraidon excels in physical offense, Miraidon is a proficient battler with a high Special Attack stat ceiling.

Its Hadron Engine ability gives it the same stat boosts as Koraidon, but uses electric terrain instead of harsh sunlight. With attacks like Electro Drift and Dragon Pulse, Miraidon can dominate Tera Raids and several high-level bosses.

4) Flutter Mane (Paradox Misdreavus)

Flutter Mane's unique typing and versatile moveset make it dangerous in raids (Image via Game Freak)

Misdreavus is a decent combatant in its own right, but Flutter Mane is in an entirely different league. This Paradox Pokemon found in the wild in Scarlet has a very intriguing Ghost/Fairy typing, along with excellent Special Attack stats and a good Speed and Special Defense as well. If trainers don't mind giving it Booster Energy, it will also receive a 30% stat boost, thanks to its Protosynthesis ability.

Flutter Mane is a spectacular combatant against Dragon, Dark, Fighting, Ghost, and Psychic-types since it has access to moves like Moonblast, Shadow Ball, and Mystical Fire.

5) Gholdengo

Gholdengo is the evolution of Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Although evolving Gimmighoul into Gholdengo using 999 Gimmighoul Coins is somewhat tedious, Pokemon trainers certainly won't be disappointed with the result.

Gholdengo may look a little goofy, but this Steel/Ghost-type creature is an offensive powerhouse with a very high base Special Attack stat. Its Good as Gold ability keeps its stats from being lowered, and it can wield powerful moves like Shadowball, Make it Rain, and Flash Cannon. It isn't the most durable Pokemon, but the unbridled damage it can unleash makes it a fantastic Tera Raid pick in both solo and co-op play.

Poll : 0 votes