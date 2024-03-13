Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Charizard 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, counters, and more

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Charizard 7-star Tera Raids are currently online in-game. It started on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 12 am UTC and will last until Sunday, March 17, 2024, 2024 at 11.59 pm UTC. The event was announced on Pokemon Day and will not have a second run.

Trainers can encounter the formidable beast with the Dragon Tera Type in this event. However, successfully defeating it requires thorough knowledge of its typings, moves, abilities, and counters.

Mighty Charizard 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Moves, counters, and more

The available information for the Mighty Charizard 7-star Tera Raid battle is as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Level - Lv. 100

Lv. 100 Star Level - 7

7 Shiny chance - None

None Mark - The Mightiest Mark indicates a Pokemon has been defeated and caught in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle event.

The Mightiest Mark indicates a Pokemon has been defeated and caught in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle event. Catchable - Charizard can only be caught once per save data. (Note - Those who have already caught it in a previous Tera Raid event can't catch it again)

Charizard can only be caught once per save data. (Note - Those who have already caught it in a previous Tera Raid event can't catch it again) Tera Type - Dragon

Dragon Nature - Modest

Modest Held Item - None

None Ability - Solar Power: According to Bulbapedia, the Pokemon will gradually get a Sp. Atk stat boost but lose HP every turn in harsh sunlight.

Solar Power: According to Bulbapedia, the Pokemon will gradually get a Sp. Atk stat boost but lose HP every turn in harsh sunlight. Moves - Dragon Pulse, Fire Blast, Hurricane, Focus Blast.

Dragon Pulse, Fire Blast, Hurricane, Focus Blast. Additional Moves - Overheat, Tera Blast, Sunny Day, Inferno.

Overheat, Tera Blast, Sunny Day, Inferno. Notes - HP multiplier: *25 | Shield Damage: 20% Std, 30% Tera, 70% Matching Tera Scale: 128

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Charizard 7-star Tera Raid Battle item drops guide discusses all rewards available for the event. Furthermore, the scripted actions are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Action Timing Shield Activation 65% HP Remaining55% Time Remaining Charizard uses Overheat 99% Time Remaining Charizard Stats & Status Reset 98% Time Remaining Player Stats & Status Reset 70% HP Remaining Charizard uses Tera Blast 50% HP Remaining Charizard uses Sunny Day 40% HP Remaining Charizard uses Inferno 20% HP Remaining

Charizard is a dual-type Generation I Pokemon that sports a Flying and Fire combination. Sylveon, Flutter Mane, Azumarill, and Arceus are good counters to use in the ongoing event. Our guide on how to solo defeat Dragon Charizard 7-star Tera Raid Battle also helps trainers prepare for the challenge alone.

Players will need to have black crystal Tera Raids unlocked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to participate in the ongoing event. They will also need their Poke Portal News updated to its latest variant.

A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is required for those who wish to tackle Mighty Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet multiplayer with other trainers online.