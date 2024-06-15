Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Electric Emboar 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, scripted actions, and more

The Mighty Electric Emboar 7-star Tera Raid Battle is currently ongoing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers can catch the powerful boss, provided they can face up to the challenge and defeat it. While trainers can catch Emboar only once from these raids, they can earn various in-game resource rewards from multiple successful participations.

We have gathered all the available information regarding the Mighty Emboar 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet below. For those looking on how to defeat the boss, check:

Mighty Emboar 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Moves, scripted actions, and more

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Mighty Emboar 7-star Tera Raid Battle schedule for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers is as follows:

Friday, June 14, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC

Friday, June 21, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC

All the available details regarding the same:

Level - Lv. 100

Lv. 100 Star Level - 7

7 Shiny chance - None

None Mark - The Mightiest Mark Pokemon refers to a pocket monster caught from a 7-star Tera Raid Battle.

The Mightiest Mark Pokemon refers to a pocket monster caught from a 7-star Tera Raid Battle. Catchable - Emboar can only be caught once per save data.

Emboar can only be caught once per save data. Tera Type - Electric

Electric Nature - Brave

Brave Held Item - None

None Ability - Reckless: According to Bulbapedia, it changes sound-based moves into Water-type moves of the Pokemon.

Reckless: According to Bulbapedia, it changes sound-based moves into Water-type moves of the Pokemon. Moves - Flare Blitz, Drain Punch, Wild Charge, Head Smash.

Flare Blitz, Drain Punch, Wild Charge, Head Smash. Additional Moves - Bulk Up, Heat Crash.

Bulk Up, Heat Crash. Notes - HP multiplier: *40 || Shield Damage: 20% Std, 30% Tera, 70% Matching Tera || Scale: 128

The scripted actions of Mighty Emboar in this ongoing event in-game are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Action Timing Shield Activation 90% HP Remaining

80% Time Remaining Player Stats & Status Reset 90% Time Remaining Emboar Stats & Status Reset 80% Time Remaining Emboar Stats & Status Reset 55% HP Remaining Emboar uses Bulk Up 40% HP Remaining Emboar uses Bulk Up 40% HP Remaining Emboar uses Heat Crash 20% HP Remaining

Also Read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Electric Emboar rewards: All item drops from 7-star Tera Raid Battle event

The in-game Poke Portal News needs to be updated to the latest version for trainers to participate in the ongoing 7-star Tera Raid Battle event. Players can do so through the Check Poke Portal News option in Mystery Gift in the X menu. To participate in the raid with other trainers online, they will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.