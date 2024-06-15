  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Electric Emboar 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, scripted actions, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Electric Emboar 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, scripted actions, and more

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jun 15, 2024 17:28 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Electric Emboar 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, scripted actions, and more (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Electric Emboar 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, scripted actions, and more (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Mighty Electric Emboar 7-star Tera Raid Battle is currently ongoing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers can catch the powerful boss, provided they can face up to the challenge and defeat it. While trainers can catch Emboar only once from these raids, they can earn various in-game resource rewards from multiple successful participations.

We have gathered all the available information regarding the Mighty Emboar 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet below. For those looking on how to defeat the boss, check:

Mighty Emboar 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Moves, scripted actions, and more

also-read-trending Trending

The Mighty Emboar 7-star Tera Raid Battle schedule for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers is as follows:

  • Friday, June 14, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC
  • Friday, June 21, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC

All the available details regarding the same:

  • Level - Lv. 100
  • Star Level - 7
  • Shiny chance - None
  • Mark - The Mightiest Mark Pokemon refers to a pocket monster caught from a 7-star Tera Raid Battle.
  • Catchable - Emboar can only be caught once per save data.
  • Tera Type - Electric
  • Nature - Brave
  • Held Item - None
  • Ability - Reckless: According to Bulbapedia, it changes sound-based moves into Water-type moves of the Pokemon.
  • Moves - Flare Blitz, Drain Punch, Wild Charge, Head Smash.
  • Additional Moves - Bulk Up, Heat Crash.
  • Notes - HP multiplier: *40 || Shield Damage: 20% Std, 30% Tera, 70% Matching Tera || Scale: 128

The scripted actions of Mighty Emboar in this ongoing event in-game are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

ActionTiming
Shield Activation90% HP Remaining
80% Time Remaining
Player Stats & Status Reset90% Time Remaining
Emboar Stats & Status Reset80% Time Remaining
Emboar Stats & Status Reset55% HP Remaining
Emboar uses Bulk Up40% HP Remaining
Emboar uses Bulk Up40% HP Remaining
Emboar uses Heat Crash20% HP Remaining

Also Read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Electric Emboar rewards: All item drops from 7-star Tera Raid Battle event

The in-game Poke Portal News needs to be updated to the latest version for trainers to participate in the ongoing 7-star Tera Raid Battle event. Players can do so through the Check Poke Portal News option in Mystery Gift in the X menu. To participate in the raid with other trainers online, they will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी