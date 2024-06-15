Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Electric Emboar 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, scripted actions, and more

The Mighty Electric Emboar 7-star Tera Raid Battle is currently ongoing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers can catch the powerful boss, provided they can face up to the challenge and defeat it. While trainers can catch Emboar only once from these raids, they can earn various in-game resource rewards from multiple successful participations.
We have gathered all the available information regarding the Mighty Emboar 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet below. For those looking on how to defeat the boss, check:
Mighty Emboar 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Moves, scripted actions, and more
The Mighty Emboar 7-star Tera Raid Battle schedule for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers is as follows:
- Friday, June 14, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC
- Friday, June 21, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC
All the available details regarding the same:
- Level - Lv. 100
- Star Level - 7
- Shiny chance - None
- Mark - The Mightiest Mark Pokemon refers to a pocket monster caught from a 7-star Tera Raid Battle.
- Catchable - Emboar can only be caught once per save data.
- Tera Type - Electric
- Nature - Brave
- Held Item - None
- Ability - Reckless: According to Bulbapedia, it changes sound-based moves into Water-type moves of the Pokemon.
- Moves - Flare Blitz, Drain Punch, Wild Charge, Head Smash.
- Additional Moves - Bulk Up, Heat Crash.
- Notes - HP multiplier: *40 || Shield Damage: 20% Std, 30% Tera, 70% Matching Tera || Scale: 128
The scripted actions of Mighty Emboar in this ongoing event in-game are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):
The in-game Poke Portal News needs to be updated to the latest version for trainers to participate in the ongoing 7-star Tera Raid Battle event. Players can do so through the Check Poke Portal News option in Mystery Gift in the X menu. To participate in the raid with other trainers online, they will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.