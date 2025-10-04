Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raids will be available from midnight UTC on October 3, 2025, and will be available until 11:59 pm UTC on October 12, 2025. This is the first time this Paradox Pokemon will be available with the Mightiest Mark.
This article tells you everything you need to know to take down Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
NOTE: This battle will be available in Pokemon Violet only.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior
Attributes
- Tera type: Fairy
- Ability: Quark Drive
- Nature: Naive (+ Speed, - Special Defense)
- Moves: Spirit Break, Aura Sphere, Zen Headbutt, and Shadow Ball (also, Electric Terrain and Swords Dance)
Raid behavior
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses
Weaknesses
Owing to its Fairy-typing, Iron Valiant will be weak to the following types of attacks:
- Steel
- Fairy
Best counters to use against Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The following are some of the best contenders to defeat Fairy Iron Valiant raids in Pokemon Violet:
Bellibolt
- Tera type: Electric
- Ability: Ice Electromorphosis
- Held Item: Covert Cloak
- Nature: Modest
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Def / 4 SpA
- Moveset: Electric Terrain, Chilling Water, Acid Spray, and Parabolic Charge
Gholdengo
- Tera type: Steel
- Ability: Good as Gold
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Adamant
- EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Def
- Moveset: Nasty Plot, Reflect, Recover, and Flash Cannon
Magerearna
- Tera type: Steel
- Ability: Soul-Heart
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Modest
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 Def
- Moveset: Iron Defense, Draining Kiss, Calm Mind, and Flash Cannon
Pecharunt
- Tera type: Poison
- Ability: Poison Puppeteer
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Modest
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 Def
- Moveset: Nasty Plot, Sludge Bomb, Acid Spray, and Venoshock
Besides the chance to capture this creature, you will also have a chance of receiving Herba Mystica as rewards after you win the fight.
