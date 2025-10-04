Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raids will be available from midnight UTC on October 3, 2025, and will be available until 11:59 pm UTC on October 12, 2025. This is the first time this Paradox Pokemon will be available with the Mightiest Mark.

Ad

This article tells you everything you need to know to take down Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

NOTE: This battle will be available in Pokemon Violet only.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior

Dragon Roaring Moon and Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raids (Image via TPC)

Attributes

Ad

Trending

Tera type: Fairy

Fairy Ability: Quark Drive

Quark Drive Nature: Naive (+ Speed, - Special Defense)

Naive (+ Speed, - Special Defense) Moves: Spirit Break, Aura Sphere, Zen Headbutt, and Shadow Ball (also, Electric Terrain and Swords Dance)

Raid behavior

Action Timing Shield Activation 90% HP Remaining

90% Time Remaining Iron Valiant uses Electric Terrain 99% Time Remaining Iron Valiant Stats & Status Reset 85% Time Remaining Iron Valiant uses Electric Terrain 55% Time Remaining Player Stats & Status Reset 65% HP Remaining Iron Valiant Stats & Status Reset 45% HP Remaining Iron Valiant uses Swords Dance 40% HP Remaining

Ad

Also read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid guide

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses

Weaknesses

Owing to its Fairy-typing, Iron Valiant will be weak to the following types of attacks:

Steel

Fairy

Best counters to use against Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The following are some of the best contenders to defeat Fairy Iron Valiant raids in Pokemon Violet:

Ad

Bellibolt

Tera type : Electric

: Electric Ability: Ice Electromorphosis

Ice Electromorphosis Held Item: Covert Cloak

Covert Cloak Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Def / 4 SpA

252 HP / 252 Def / 4 SpA Moveset: Electric Terrain, Chilling Water, Acid Spray, and Parabolic Charge

Gholdengo

Tera type : Steel

: Steel Ability: Good as Gold

Good as Gold Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Adamant

Adamant EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Def

4 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Def Moveset: Nasty Plot, Reflect, Recover, and Flash Cannon

Magerearna

Tera type : Steel

: Steel Ability: Soul-Heart

Soul-Heart Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 Def

252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 Def Moveset: Iron Defense, Draining Kiss, Calm Mind, and Flash Cannon

Pecharunt

Tera type : Poison

: Poison Ability: Poison Puppeteer

Poison Puppeteer Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 Def

252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 Def Moveset: Nasty Plot, Sludge Bomb, Acid Spray, and Venoshock

Ad

Besides the chance to capture this creature, you will also have a chance of receiving Herba Mystica as rewards after you win the fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨