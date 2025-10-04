  • home icon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 04, 2025 16:32 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid guide
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid guide (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raids will be available from midnight UTC on October 3, 2025, and will be available until 11:59 pm UTC on October 12, 2025. This is the first time this Paradox Pokemon will be available with the Mightiest Mark.

This article tells you everything you need to know to take down Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

NOTE: This battle will be available in Pokemon Violet only.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior

Dragon Roaring Moon and Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raids (Image via TPC)
Dragon Roaring Moon and Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raids (Image via TPC)

Attributes

  • Tera type: Fairy
  • Ability: Quark Drive
  • Nature: Naive (+ Speed, - Special Defense)
  • Moves: Spirit Break, Aura Sphere, Zen Headbutt, and Shadow Ball (also, Electric Terrain and Swords Dance)

Raid behavior

ActionTiming
Shield Activation90% HP Remaining
90% Time Remaining
Iron Valiant uses Electric Terrain99% Time Remaining
Iron Valiant Stats & Status Reset85% Time Remaining
Iron Valiant uses Electric Terrain55% Time Remaining
Player Stats & Status Reset65% HP Remaining
Iron Valiant Stats & Status Reset45% HP Remaining
Iron Valiant uses Swords Dance40% HP Remaining
Also read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Roaring Moon 7-star Tera Raid guide

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses

Weaknesses

Owing to its Fairy-typing, Iron Valiant will be weak to the following types of attacks:

  • Steel
  • Fairy

Best counters to use against Fairy Iron Valiant 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The following are some of the best contenders to defeat Fairy Iron Valiant raids in Pokemon Violet:

Bellibolt

  • Tera type: Electric
  • Ability: Ice Electromorphosis
  • Held Item: Covert Cloak
  • Nature: Modest
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Def / 4 SpA
  • Moveset: Electric Terrain, Chilling Water, Acid Spray, and Parabolic Charge

Gholdengo

  • Tera type: Steel
  • Ability: Good as Gold
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Adamant
  • EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Def
  • Moveset: Nasty Plot, Reflect, Recover, and Flash Cannon

Magerearna

  • Tera type: Steel
  • Ability: Soul-Heart
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Modest
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 Def
  • Moveset: Iron Defense, Draining Kiss, Calm Mind, and Flash Cannon

Pecharunt

  • Tera type: Poison
  • Ability: Poison Puppeteer
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Modest
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 4 Def
  • Moveset: Nasty Plot, Sludge Bomb, Acid Spray, and Venoshock
Besides the chance to capture this creature, you will also have a chance of receiving Herba Mystica as rewards after you win the fight.

