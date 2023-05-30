Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fan imagines Paradox Octillery concept art

With the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, developer Game Freak introduced the concept of Paradox Pokemon. These monsters resemble other Pokemon in their fundamental design but are actually unique, entirely unrelated creatures. They also have unique names, such as 'Iron Hands' for the Paradox Hariyama. They are exclusively found in the brand-new region of Paldea, where the latest mainline entries take place.

However, not every critter has received a Paradox variant. As such, fans have resorted to cooking up their own takes on what certain Paradox Pokemon could look like. One recent example is a futuristic take on the Water-type Octillery.

The fan-made Paradox Octillery has a surprisingly attractive design that falls in line with Game Freak's own Pokemon esthetics

First posted on the Pokemon subreddit by user El-psy-congroo-01, the new creation has been dubbed Iron Turret. This would potentially put it aboard the Pokemon Violet train as a futuristic Paradox form of Octillery.

While keeping the original design's red color, the pocket monster now resembles an armored turret leaning into a sci-fi design. This is further accentuated by its spiked, helmeted head and robot-esque eyes.

The key highlight on its face is its elongated beak that looks like a turret gun. Its body is separated from its head by a segmented neck, suggesting it could rotate 360 degrees independently - almost like a tank. The yellow glow on its spikes, legs, and inside its mouth suggests some sort of laser or plasma-powered projectile attack.

This also ties in with its unique Water/Fire hybrid typing. Interestingly, the only legitimate Water and Fire combination is the Mythical monster Volcanion. If, by any miracle, this fan design makes it into the actual game (perhaps via a future DLC), it would make it the first relatively common monster to boast this typing.

Is the normal Octillery in Scarlet and Violet?

An additional Fun Fact: Octillery is, as far as I'm aware, the only pokemon to have a move named after it (Okutank Cannon, known in English as Octazooka)

Unfortunately, no. Not every creature throughout the franchise's history has made it into the game. Scarlet and Violet primarily boast newcomers to the series, so other familiar faces have taken a backseat in comparison. Octillery, in particular, is not an incredibly popular creature either, so its absence is understandable.

It was first introduced in Generation 2 with Gold/Silver/Crystal for the Game Boy Color. It evolves from the fish-like Remoraid at level 25. Here is a rundown of the big red octopus's stats:

Type: Water

Ability 1: Suction Cups - Prevents the user from switching out through moves or items used by other Pokemon

Ability 2: Sniper - Increases Critical Hit damage by 50%

Weak to: Electric, Grass

Resists: Fire, Water, Ice, Steel

Base stats:

HP: 75

Attack: 105

Defense: 75

Sp. Attack: 105

Sp. Defense: 75

Speed: 45

Total: 480

Best moves:

Ice Beam

Hydro Pump

Hyper Beam

Lock On

Octillery is catchable in most entries in the acclaimed monster-taming franchise on Nintendo Switch. These include Sword and Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Legends Arceus.

Of course, the Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee remakes omit Octillery as they reimagine the Gen 1 games Red and Blue. Hopefully, it will be transferable to the game in the future and get its own Gen 9 Pokedex entry.

Curious about what Paradox forms are in the game? Here is a full list of all of them found throughout Scarlet & Violet.

