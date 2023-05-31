The long-awaited update for Pokemon Home is finally here. Among other things, version 3.0 brings compatibility with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With the arrival of this highly-anticipated patch for the transferring application, many players are booting up their Switches once again to send their beloved partners from their other Pokemon games into the new titles.

With this most recent update dropping for the app, the Pokedex can now be filled much easier. Players can utilize the app as a safe place to store their highest-valued creatures from the Nintendo Switch. Regardless of how players use their Pokemon Home memberships, the 3.0.0 update was definitely needed.

The game's online community is reveling in this recent update, sending some of their best Legendary and Hisuian Pokemon to their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet save files. They are further preparing to use them in their playthrough or their ranked online matches. The subreddit for the Gen IX titles is filled with users sharing their experiences.

Reddit Reacts to Pokemon Home 3.0.0 Update and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

User Reverse_Typewriter on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit showcased their latest transfers using the freshly-updated Pokemon Home app. Along with confirmation that the update is live for many players, this post also confirms that past Legendary Pokemon and Hisuian creatures can come over to the newest title.

With Pokemon Legends: Arceus being seen among the community as one of the best games in the franchise, it is relieving to see that most of the creatures that trainers traveled the Hisui region with can now see the wonders of Paldea. However, there is one interesting detail in the transferring process, and that is the conversion of the displayed Poke Ball.

The Strange Ball is a placeholder ball that cannot be obtained like any other capturing catalyst in the franchise. It is present in Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It effectively takes the place of a Poke Ball a creature is captured in if the original ball is not present in the game the creature is transferred to.

Since every type of Poke Ball in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is entirely unique to that title, the Strange Ball will replace the original Poke Ball displayed on every creature transferred from that game to another. Though not important for most casual players, the absence of this small detail is unfortunate for those who always appreciated the different release effects or appearances of unique Poke Balls.

What most players seem to be happy about is the addition of the new Hisuian variants of Pokemon. Fan-favorite designs like Hisuian Zoroark and Goodra are now available for use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

This can bring some much-needed variety to any team. With most of them being brand new to the competitive scene, they will be interesting to try out when they are allowed to be used.

Overall, the Pokemon Home 3.0.0 update is some of the best news to come from the Pokemon franchise in recent times. Giving players a chance to expand their Pokedex and keep their favorites from previous save files has always been one of the best features each title in the franchise has to offer.

Poll : 0 votes