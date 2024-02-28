Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Venusaur 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Following the recent Pokemon Day reveal showcase, new raids were shown to be coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The first of these introduced to celebrate the franchise's anniversary is the Mighty Venusaur. Much like other Mighty raid bosses in the title, this pocket monster will boast the Mightiest mark and a rare Tera Typing.

Of course, with every new raid boss that comes to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, many players will immediately want to know how they can take it down with the most efficiency. While Mighty Venusaur may pose a tempting challenge, there are still ways players can exploit its weaknesses and shortcomings.

How to defeat the Mighty Venusaur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Mighty Venusaur will have the Ground Tera Typing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players will need to know about the Mighty Venusaur is that it is no longer a Grass and Poison-type defensively. It transitions into a Ground-type. However, its Grass and Poison moves still retain the Same-type attack bonus (STAB) it would regularly have. Since Venusaur is capable of learning Earth Power, it can receive offensive benefits from Terastalizing as well.

With this in mind, we can begin to narrow down the criteria for an optimal creature to use for this fight. They need to resist or be immune to Ground, Grass, and Poison-type moves while also being able to deal super-effective damage at a rate high enough to defeat the Mighty Venusaur before time runs out.

Best counters for the Mighty Venusaur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Gyarados is one of the best possible counters to use against the Mighty Venusaur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One creature in particular that comes to mind that is very common and may require little to no set-up from the play is Tera Flying Gyarados. While it would still receive some damage from Venusaur's potential Sludge Bomb, this can be remedied with the Assault Vest held item. Gyarados is also capable of dealing massive amounts of damage with its high physical attack stat and super-effective Water-type moves.

Since Venusaur has a weaker physical defense than special, Gyarados' physical Water-type attacks like Waterfall and Aqua Tail will do considerably high damage. A Jolly nature will do for this Gyarados, but Adamant can be used if trainers want to deal more damage at the cost of speed.

Torterra is another excellent choice for this fight thanks to the Loaded Dice held item in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tera Flying Torterra is another great choice for those who like to live dangerously and deal as much damage as possible in this battle. Thanks to the Loaded Dice item, Torterra can always land four or five hits with its Bullet Seed attack, which benefits from the same-type attack bonus. Players can even add a little more risk for a better damage output with Shell Smash, which doubles Torterra's attack and speed while lowering its defenses.

Torterra can also learn healing moves like Leech Seed, which can now hit, thanks to Venusaur's type changing the Ground, and Synthesis. These moves allow it to stay in the fight much longer but may require a turn of set-up. A Careful nature will suit Torterra well for this battle as it will increase its special defense at the cost of its unused special attack.