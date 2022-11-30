Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get the Loaded Dice

With every new entry in the Pokemon franchise comes a new variety of creatures to enter the series' metagame, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are no different.

One of the underappreciated aspects of every new generation comes in the form of all the new holdable items that get mixed into the fray as well. Though less important in a casual playthrough, these can often determine the victor in online battles.

One of these new items is the Loaded Dice, which randomizes any attack that hits multiple times. Some notable examples include: Population Bomb, Bone Rush, and Fury Attack just to name a few. The effect of this new item increases the likelihood that the move will reach its maximum hit limit, which is typically five.

However, finding the Loaded Dice can be a bit difficult if trainers do not know where to begin looking. Thankfully, there are a couple of different ways that players can go about searching for this new item in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While one method is easier, the other gives it to trainers for free.

Both methods for finding the Loaded Dice in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The easiest way that you can obtain the Loaded Dice in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is to simply buy them. This can be done at Delibird Presents, a store in Levincia. Most players already know this shop as it is the place to go for all their competitive battling needs.

The Loaded Dice costs a steep 20,000 but it can also be purchased with League Points as well as the standard currency. You can easily make the amount if you explore the Paldea region and compete in Tera Raid Battles. This method will yield tons of sellable treasures like Nuggets for quick cash generation.

Interacting with Raid Crystals also generates a fair amount of League Points. These points can be used to craft TMs as well as an alternative cash source when browsing stores.

Thankfully, one League Point is equal to one standard unit of currency, so you do not have to familiarize yourself with a bizarre exchange rate like in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The second way that you can find the Loaded Dice in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may be a bit more difficult, but in exchange, you can get the item for free.

First, you must make your way to the first area of the Eastern Province. This is the area just to the east of Artazon, the city with the Grass-type gym.

Once there, follow the trail north until you reach the Pokemon Center. There, you will find one of the many Pokemon League Representatives you have most likely seen at Pokemon Centers prior. These people give out free items to trainers who have defeated a certain number of NPCs in a given area.

In order to get the Loaded Dice in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet free of charge, you will have to defeat five different NPC trainers in the first area of the Eastern Province. Though it may be tough for players early in their playthrough, this should be a cakewalk for those in the late or post-game.

