Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: Exploring the version-exclusives

With the release date for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet inching closer with each passing day, many players may be on the fence in regards to what version they wish to purchase. Continuing the trend of previous titles, both versions of the new games will have their own exclusive Pokemon that can only be found in them.

While some trainers opt for the option to purchase both versions to circumvent this issue, most choose to go for only one of the titles. However, before a decision can be made, most will wait for a list of these aforementioned version-exclusives. Thankfully, leakers on social media are way ahead of us on this one.

So what should trainers expect to find during their journey through the Paldea region? Though a list does exist of the current known version-exclusives, it is possible that more may be revealed after the game launches.

Every known version-exclusive in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The first version-exclusive evolutionary line is one that many trainers have known about for a while if they have kept up with the game's trailer history is Tyranitar and Salamence. With Salamence being exclusive to Violet and Tyranitar being exclusive to Scarlet, these fan-favorites can weigh heavily on a player's decision.

As an interesting choice, the Paradox version for each of the fully evolved Pseudo-Legendaries will be present in the opposing game where the standard variety appears. While on the topic of Paradox Pokemon, this is the largest difference between the two versions given their themes of the past and future.

All of the Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet play heavily into this theme, with Scarlet's lineup having a more metallic and robotic design. Meanwhile, the exclusive ones in Scarlet take a more primal and prehistoric approach to their design.

Two of the newest designs that have trainers excited are Ceruledge and Armorouje. While many have figured these creatures will be exclusive to certain versions, rumors have circulated regarding how their pre-evolved forms will evolve. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, this pre-evolution may proceed further up the chain once it takes down either 20 Bronzor or 20 Sinistea.

This means that Bronzor and its evolution will be exclusive to Scarlet while Sinistea and its evolution to Violet. Stonejurner and Eiscue will also return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with Stonejurner being exclusive to Scarlet and Eiscue to Violet. This was also the case in their debut games, Sword and Shield.

Finally, the mascot "Legendary" Pokemon for each version. Given recent developments, there is reason to believe that this duo are Paradox Pokemon rather than the standard Legendaries that long-time players are used to. As many already know, Koraidon will appear in Scarlet and Miraidon will be in Violet.

Though a seemingly minor difference, the main professor that trainers will meet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will differ between the two versions. Those who play the former will meet Professor Sada while those who choose the latter will meet Professor Turo. The extent of these differences is still unknown.

Overall, the biggest difference between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so far is the Paradox Pokemon. Aside from these new variants, the version trainers choose to pursue will always be up to their preference.

