Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to host Raids repeatedly

If you want to take up Pokemon Scarlet and Violet at a more competitive level, then getting your hands on some of the rarest items in the game is crucial.

After completing the main story and unlocking the level 5 and 6-Star Raids, you will start getting your hands on certain key items like Exp Candies, Herba Mystica, Tera Shards, and Bottle Caps.

This is important to help your Pokemon get more powerful for the end-game grind and allows you to have the perfect party for PvP.

If you love playing Scarlet and Violet with friends, then one of the best ways to help them obtain the rare resources will be to repeatedly reset the 5-Star and 6-Star Tera Raids.

While, as the host, you will not be able to get your hands on the reward items, your friends will be able to obtain them. Hence, today’s guide will cover how you can repeatedly host Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Hosting Raids repeatedly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Repeatedly hosting Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet will allow you to help your friends have a much stronger line-up of Pokemon for their late-game grind.

To host raids repeatedly in the game, you will need to:

Turn off the Autosave feature in the game. This is the first thing you will be required to do, and by making your way to the Settings menu, you will be able to turn off the auto-save feature that is enabled by default.

After tweaking the settings, you will need to find a Tera Raid Crystal that you wish to do on Paldea and then Manually Save the game before interacting with it.

Then invite your friends so you can try the raid and complete it. You can then check the rewards you get and exit the game after you have disconnected from the internet. You must disconnect from the WiFi before you exit from Scarlet and Violet.

You will then need to relaunch the game, and upon choosing your most recent save, you will drop into the instance where you have manually saved the game.

Inviting your friends once again for the Raid.

You can keep repeating this process, allowing them to get their hands on very rare items and resources in a very short amount of time.

The Raid repeat technique, unfortunately, only works if you wish to help your friends have a much stronger line-up of Pokemon. Since you are constantly manually saving and then reloading from that save point, you will only be able to get your hands on the reward items once.

Hence, you will need to have your friends reset the Tera Raids in their profiles to get the items. By alternating, you will be able to make sure that you and your friends make a stronger party of Pokemon simultaneously in Scarlet and Violet.

Items like Exp Candies, Herba Mystica, Tera Shards, and Bottle Caps are incredibly important for having Pokemon with the perfect IV and the perfect set of abilities that complement each other.

