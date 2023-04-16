Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to catch Cyndaquil, Quilava and Typhlosion

With the first phase of the Mighty Typhlosion Tera Raid Battle event ongoing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers worldwide have the opportunity to catch the Volcano Pokemon for the first time. Once they have caught Typhlosion, they can also get their hands on Quilava and Cyndaquil. The developers at Game Freak have been introducing pocket monsters from earlier generations that were not present at the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through the means of the Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle events. Earlier occasions have seen the debuts of Charizad, Cinderace, Greninja, Samurott, and other members of their evolutionary lines.

Read on to discover how to catch Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All you need to know about catching Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The first phase of the Mighty Typhlosion Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet began on Friday, April 14, 2023, at midnight UTC and is set to continue until Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. The event will return the following week for its second phase, scheduled to begin on Friday, April 21, 2023, at midnight UTC and end on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

Play Pokémon @playpokemon



Find out more here pkmn.news/3KOTpX0 Typhlosion with the Mightiest Mark is now appearing in black crystal Tera Raids throughout #PokemonScarletViolet ! Join your friends, and take on this formidable foe!Find out more here Typhlosion with the Mightiest Mark is now appearing in black crystal Tera Raids throughout #PokemonScarletViolet! Join your friends, and take on this formidable foe!Find out more here ➡️ pkmn.news/3KOTpX0 https://t.co/79MdcQN7Ew

In this event, Typhlosion will appear with the Ghost Tera Type. The best possible counters for the formidable Tera Raid Boss include the likes of Annihilape and Flutter Mane. Once trainers can take Typhlosion down, they can catch the same to add to their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet party.

With Typhlosion in their party, trainers can now breed the Volcano Pokemon with Ditto. The iconic pink blob Pokemon can breed with other pocket monsters, barring a few caveats. In a recent Tera Raid Battle event, players also caught Ditto with five perfect IVs, with lucky players finding Ditto 6 perfect IVs.

Breeding Typhlosion with a Ditto will get trainers an egg that will hatch into Cyndaquil. The latter will not bear the Mightiest Mark, which signifies a pocket monster caught in a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle. Cyndaquil is one of three starter Pokemon in the Johto region, including Chikorita and Totodile.

Trainers can evolve Cyndaquil into Quilava by leveling the former to level 14 through battling and EXP. Candy. Quilava can then be evolved into Typhlosion by leveling it up to level 36. Breeding with a Ditto is one of the only opportunities for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to get their hands on a shiny Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion.

To participate in this event, trainers must download their games' latest Poke Portal News. While this should happen automatically when their devices are connected to the internet, they can do so manually by going to the Mystery Gift option in the X menu and clicking Check Poke Portal News.

Poll : 0 votes