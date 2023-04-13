How to best counter Typhlosion 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Movesets, tips, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest Tera Raid rotation has been confirmed by Game Freak, and it features an overwhelming fan favorite. According to the developers, the next 7-star Tera Raid boss will be Typhlosion, the final evolution of Cyndaquil and Quilava.

Typhlosion will appear in Tera Raids in two separate rounds. The first round of appearances will take place from April 14, 2023, to April 16, 2023. The second round will occur on April 21, 2023, to April 23, 2023.

This Typhlosion will have a Ghost Tera Type as well as the Mightiest Mark. Players who defeat this boss can catch it to obtain a Typhlosion with six perfect IVs, which is an excellent ally for battling and breeding.

However, defeating this raid boss will take the right team of counters and a few trainers who can lend a hand.

All players need to know about countering Typhlosion as a Tera Raid Boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Currently, it's unknown as to what moves Typhlosion will have as a raid boss. However, by the time it appears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers should have a much better idea of how to counter it.

For the time being, it's best to work with the assumption that Typhlosion will have a mix of Ghost and Fire-type attacks and perhaps a move that buffs up its offensive output like Sunny Day. Attacks like Flamethrower, Overheat, Incinerate, Sunny Day, Shadow Ball, Will-O-Wisp, and Solar Beam have been bandied around as potential moves, but players will only know for sure when April 14 arrives.

What is known for certain is that this raid boss Typhlosion will have an Impish nature and the ability Flash Fire. This shouldn't be a problem, as players won't want to use Fire-type attacks against this boss that would trigger Flash Fire.

Ideal counters to defeat Typhlosion in this state will need to resist Ghost-type moves while not being weak to Fire-type attacks. These counters will also need to be EV-trained to the maximum, with their points centered on their strongest stats. Having the right nature, ability, and held items should also go a long way.

Here are the recommended counters to raid boss Typhlosion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Chi-Yu - One of Paldea's Treasures of Ruin, Chi-Yu has the perfect stats to deal with Ghost-type enemies and can access moves that deal super effective damage to them. By maxing out Chi-Yu's special attack and special defense EVs, giving it a Calm nature and a Dark Tera Type, this Treasure of Ruin can hard counter raid boss Typhlosion. The top moves to help it in this battle would be the likes of Dark Pulse, Snarl, Light Screen, and Nasty Plot. However, Chi-Yu is best used for solo raids, as it doesn't have the best cohesion with other Pokemon in a raid party.

In addition to having their own Pocket Monsters that can counter Typhlosion effectively, players who don't want to tackle this boss solo will need some help from their fellow trainers.

Beating Typhlosion with a well-oiled team is a simpler proposition than defeating it solo for many players. This is certainly something to consider as they hunt down black Tera Crystals to engage in this raid.

