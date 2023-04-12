Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 7-star Tera Raid Typhlosion: How to prepare for this battle

The next 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features Typhlosion, and it might be a challenge for some players. While Game Freak hasn't revealed everything about this upcoming battle just yet, it has unveiled enough details for trainers to get excited.

For starters, this is the Johto form of Typhlosion, which means players won't be up against the Hisuian form.

Similarly, its Tera Type is Ghost. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can fight it anytime between April 14, 2023, and April 16, 2023.

A rerun of this 7-star Tera Raid will be available between April 21, 2023, and April 23, 2023. Players who are victorious in this battle will be able to claim a Level 100 Typhlosion with a Mighty Mark.

Predictions about the 7-star Tera Raid featuring Typhlosion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Note: This article was written before the 7-star Tera Raid went live and was to help prepare players for the upcoming battle.

Although Game Freak hasn't revealed the moveset for this Typhlosion, that doesn't mean trainers can't predict what it could use.

Here are some notable moves that this starter can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as per the datamines that may potentially show up in this battle:

Eruption

Double-Edge

Lava Plume

Flamethrower

Fire Blast

Flare Blitz

Shadow Claw

Shadow Ball

Zen Headbutt

Play Rough

Stomping Tantrum

Earthquake

Focus Blast

Sunny Day

Solar Beam

Wild Charge

Extrasensory

Basically, this means Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players may expect Typhlosion's moves to use any of the following types:

Fire

Ghost

Ground

Fighting

Grass

Electric

Psychic

Some of these types would greatly influence who the potential counters would be.

Potential counters

Chi-Yu could be a potentially good counter due to its typing and terrifyingly dangerous power (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a list of Pokemon that could theoretically defeat this 7-star Tera Raid without too much trouble:

Houndoom: A Nasty Plot set with Dark STAB would be devastating. However, this assumes no Ground or Fighting coverage is used by your opponent.

A Nasty Plot set with Dark STAB would be devastating. However, this assumes no Ground or Fighting coverage is used by your opponent. Chi-Yu: Nasty Plot + good defensive typing against your enemy's most likely moves. You can also use Light Screen to support your team.

Nasty Plot + good defensive typing against your enemy's most likely moves. You can also use Light Screen to support your team. Hydreigon: Similar reasons to Chi-Yu, except you can't use Light Screen.

Similar reasons to Chi-Yu, except you can't use Light Screen. Ting-Lu: It will be great against if the enemy uses Special attacks. Watch out for Solar Beam.

It will be great against if the enemy uses Special attacks. Watch out for Solar Beam. Tyranitar: Good if the enemy doesn't use Solar Beam and Sunny Day together. Sandstorm makes your Sp. Def buffed, while Screech and Crunch are a good combination.

Good if the enemy doesn't use Solar Beam and Sunny Day together. Sandstorm makes your Sp. Def buffed, while Screech and Crunch are a good combination. Roaring Moon: Good defensive typing and strong Dark STAB.

Good defensive typing and strong Dark STAB. Umbreon: Fake Tears is a good support option to make your teammates much stronger. Just watch out in case the enemy has Play Rough.

Fake Tears is a good support option to make your teammates much stronger. Just watch out in case the enemy has Play Rough. Hisuian Zoroark: Immune to Shadow Ball/Claw, has Ghost STAB, and is also immune to any Fighting coverage that may be present.

Immune to Shadow Ball/Claw, has Ghost STAB, and is also immune to any Fighting coverage that may be present. Flutter Mane: A Calm Mind Sp. Def-EV Trained Flutter Mane could work if the enemy doesn't use Shadow Claw. Also, make sure to have Fake Tears on Flutter Mane if you use it.

A Calm Mind Sp. Def-EV Trained Flutter Mane could work if the enemy doesn't use Shadow Claw. Also, make sure to have Fake Tears on Flutter Mane if you use it. Annihilape: Weak to Ghost moves, but you could still try to Bulk Up and Screech your way to victory.

Weak to Ghost moves, but you could still try to Bulk Up and Screech your way to victory. Ceruledge: Also weak to Ghost moves, but you can use Swords Dance.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers have a good selection of Pocket Monsters to consider raising before Typhlosion finally has its 7-star Tera Raid. If its moves counter something on this list, they can try something else.

