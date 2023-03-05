Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: Best Hisuian Zoroark Natures, moveset, and items

Hisuian Zoroark is a dangerous threat that should be accounted for in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's metagame. This creature has several key advantages that make it popular with Trainers. Examples include:

Unique Normal/Ghost typing

A great 125 Sp. Atk Base Stat

A solid 110 Speed Base Stat

Good movepool

The Pocket Monster is not something to underestimate in a competitive battle against other players. This guide will include some important information regarding its ideal Natures, moveset, and potential items to use in builds involving the Pokemon. Such information will be even more relevant if Hisuian Zoroark is allowed in Ranked Battles in the future.

How to make the most of Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best builds for its Natures, moveset, and items

It has several solid natures, moves, and items to use (Image via Game Freak)

There are several potential builds one can go for when it comes to Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here are its best Natures and why you should consider getting them:

Timid: +Speed and -Attack is great for Special Attacking sets

+Speed and -Attack is great for Special Attacking sets Hasty: +Speed and -Defense is great for mixed sets

+Speed and -Defense is great for mixed sets Naive: +Speed and -Sp. Def is also great for mixed sets

It is highly recommended to get one of the above Natures. It is not advised to use something like Modest since that would ensure Hisuian Zoroark gets surpassed by foes with 100 Base Speed or higher when they have a Speed-boosting Nature.

Hisuian Zoroark is far too frail to withstand hits in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's best to take advantage of this creature's decently fast Base Speed stat of 110.

Best moves for Hisuian Zoroark

A good movepool helps make this Normal/Ghost-type quite unpredictable (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a list of the notable moves that Trainers should consider building on Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Body Slam: Its best Physical Normal STAB

Its best Physical Normal STAB Grass Knot: Situationally useful Grass coverage against heavier foes

Situationally useful Grass coverage against heavier foes Flamethrower: Strong Fire coverage

Strong Fire coverage Focus Blast: Strong Fighting coverage

Strong Fighting coverage Hyper Voice: Its best Special Normal STAB

Its best Special Normal STAB Icy Wind: Weak Ice coverage that lowers the foes' Speed

Weak Ice coverage that lowers the foes' Speed Knock Off: Good utility for removing a foe's item

Good utility for removing a foe's item Low Kick: Situationally useful Fighting coverage against heavier foes

Situationally useful Fighting coverage against heavier foes Nasty Plot: Gives the user +2 Sp. Atk

Gives the user +2 Sp. Atk Protect: Prevents the user from being hurt and is very commonplace in doubles

Prevents the user from being hurt and is very commonplace in doubles Shadow Ball: Its best Special Ghost STAB

Its best Special Ghost STAB Shadow Claw: Its best Physical Ghost STAB

Its best Physical Ghost STAB Shadow Sneak: Ghost priority

Ghost priority Swords Dance: Gives the user +2 Attack

Gives the user +2 Attack Substitute: Takes 25% of the user's HP to create a decoy that takes damage and blocks status

Takes 25% of the user's HP to create a decoy that takes damage and blocks status Sludge Bomb: Strong Poison coverage

Strong Poison coverage Taunt: Prevents the opponent from using non-attacking moves

Prevents the opponent from using non-attacking moves Tera Blast: Always helpful if you plan to Terastallize into a different type

Always helpful if you plan to Terastallize into a different type Trick: Swaps items with the foe

Swaps items with the foe U-Turn: Bug coverage that provides excellent momentum

Bug coverage that provides excellent momentum Will-O-Wisp: Burns the target

Hisuian Zoroark has a very solid movepool to pull from when it comes to good movesets. Some builds for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be provided at the end of this guide.

Best items for Hisuan Zoroark

Choice Specs is a reliable option to consider (Image via Game Freak)

Many popular competitive items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet remain solid to use here. Examples include:

Choice Specs: 1.5x extra Special damage is always excellent, and Trick shenanigans also help cripple walls

1.5x extra Special damage is always excellent, and Trick shenanigans also help cripple walls Choice Scarf: 1.5x extra Speed can be valuable alongside Trick

1.5x extra Speed can be valuable alongside Trick Life Orb: Generic 1.3x extra damage at the cost of 10% of the user's HP

Generic 1.3x extra damage at the cost of 10% of the user's HP Throat Spray: Gives the user +1 Sp. Atk if you use Hyper Voice

Gimmicky items, like Toxic Orb, could be feasible in Facade sets, but they won't be as effective as the above suggestions.

Example builds

You can get Hisuian Zoroark by buying the DLC earlier and using the code given to you (Image via Game Freak)

Here is an example build that involves Choice Specs or Choice Scarf (up to the player's preference) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Nature: Timid

Timid EVs: 252 Sp. Atk/252 Speed/4 Defense

252 Sp. Atk/252 Speed/4 Defense Moves: Hyper Voice + Shadow Ball + Trick + Flamethrower

Hyper Voice + Shadow Ball + Trick + Flamethrower Tera-Type: Normal or Ghost

Normal or Ghost Item: Choice Specs or Choice Scarf

Alternatively, you could try a setup set involving Nasty Plot:

Nature: Timid

Timid EVs: 252 Sp. Atk/252 Speed/4 Defense

252 Sp. Atk/252 Speed/4 Defense Moves: Nasty Plot + Hyper Voice + Shadow Ball + Flamethrower

Nasty Plot + Hyper Voice + Shadow Ball + Flamethrower Tera-Type: Normal or Ghost

Normal or Ghost Item: Life Orb

Another potential Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP build involves a mixed set:

Nature: Hasty or Naive

Hasty or Naive EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense Moves: U-Turn + Shadow Ball + Hyper Voice + Low Kick

U-Turn + Shadow Ball + Hyper Voice + Low Kick Tera-Type: Normal or Ghost

Normal or Ghost Item: Life Orb

A Substitute set with Will-O-Wisp is also an option since Normal and Ghost is a phenomenal defensive type:

Nature: Timid

Timid EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense Moves: Substitute + Will-O-Wisp + Hyper Voice + Shadow Ball

Substitute + Will-O-Wisp + Hyper Voice + Shadow Ball Tera-Type: Normal or Ghost

Normal or Ghost Item: Throat Spray

Many Trainers have high expectations for Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet due to its unique typing, solid stats, and excellent movepool.

