Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: Best Hisuian Zoroark Natures, moveset, and items

Hisuian Zoroark is a dangerous threat that should be accounted for in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's metagame. This creature has several key advantages that make it popular with Trainers. Examples include:
- Unique Normal/Ghost typing
- A great 125 Sp. Atk Base Stat
- A solid 110 Speed Base Stat
- Good movepool
The Pocket Monster is not something to underestimate in a competitive battle against other players. This guide will include some important information regarding its ideal Natures, moveset, and potential items to use in builds involving the Pokemon. Such information will be even more relevant if Hisuian Zoroark is allowed in Ranked Battles in the future.
How to make the most of Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best builds for its Natures, moveset, and items
There are several potential builds one can go for when it comes to Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here are its best Natures and why you should consider getting them:
- Timid: +Speed and -Attack is great for Special Attacking sets
- Hasty: +Speed and -Defense is great for mixed sets
- Naive: +Speed and -Sp. Def is also great for mixed sets
It is highly recommended to get one of the above Natures. It is not advised to use something like Modest since that would ensure Hisuian Zoroark gets surpassed by foes with 100 Base Speed or higher when they have a Speed-boosting Nature.
Hisuian Zoroark is far too frail to withstand hits in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's best to take advantage of this creature's decently fast Base Speed stat of 110.
Best moves for Hisuian Zoroark
Here is a list of the notable moves that Trainers should consider building on Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Body Slam: Its best Physical Normal STAB
- Grass Knot: Situationally useful Grass coverage against heavier foes
- Flamethrower: Strong Fire coverage
- Focus Blast: Strong Fighting coverage
- Hyper Voice: Its best Special Normal STAB
- Icy Wind: Weak Ice coverage that lowers the foes' Speed
- Knock Off: Good utility for removing a foe's item
- Low Kick: Situationally useful Fighting coverage against heavier foes
- Nasty Plot: Gives the user +2 Sp. Atk
- Protect: Prevents the user from being hurt and is very commonplace in doubles
- Shadow Ball: Its best Special Ghost STAB
- Shadow Claw: Its best Physical Ghost STAB
- Shadow Sneak: Ghost priority
- Swords Dance: Gives the user +2 Attack
- Substitute: Takes 25% of the user's HP to create a decoy that takes damage and blocks status
- Sludge Bomb: Strong Poison coverage
- Taunt: Prevents the opponent from using non-attacking moves
- Tera Blast: Always helpful if you plan to Terastallize into a different type
- Trick: Swaps items with the foe
- U-Turn: Bug coverage that provides excellent momentum
- Will-O-Wisp: Burns the target
Hisuian Zoroark has a very solid movepool to pull from when it comes to good movesets. Some builds for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be provided at the end of this guide.
Best items for Hisuan Zoroark
Many popular competitive items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet remain solid to use here. Examples include:
- Choice Specs: 1.5x extra Special damage is always excellent, and Trick shenanigans also help cripple walls
- Choice Scarf: 1.5x extra Speed can be valuable alongside Trick
- Life Orb: Generic 1.3x extra damage at the cost of 10% of the user's HP
- Throat Spray: Gives the user +1 Sp. Atk if you use Hyper Voice
Gimmicky items, like Toxic Orb, could be feasible in Facade sets, but they won't be as effective as the above suggestions.
Example builds
Here is an example build that involves Choice Specs or Choice Scarf (up to the player's preference) in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Nature: Timid
- EVs: 252 Sp. Atk/252 Speed/4 Defense
- Moves: Hyper Voice + Shadow Ball + Trick + Flamethrower
- Tera-Type: Normal or Ghost
- Item: Choice Specs or Choice Scarf
Alternatively, you could try a setup set involving Nasty Plot:
- Nature: Timid
- EVs: 252 Sp. Atk/252 Speed/4 Defense
- Moves: Nasty Plot + Hyper Voice + Shadow Ball + Flamethrower
- Tera-Type: Normal or Ghost
- Item: Life Orb
Another potential Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP build involves a mixed set:
- Nature: Hasty or Naive
- EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense
- Moves: U-Turn + Shadow Ball + Hyper Voice + Low Kick
- Tera-Type: Normal or Ghost
- Item: Life Orb
A Substitute set with Will-O-Wisp is also an option since Normal and Ghost is a phenomenal defensive type:
- Nature: Timid
- EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4 Defense
- Moves: Substitute + Will-O-Wisp + Hyper Voice + Shadow Ball
- Tera-Type: Normal or Ghost
- Item: Throat Spray
Many Trainers have high expectations for Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet due to its unique typing, solid stats, and excellent movepool.
