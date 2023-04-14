Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Typhlosion: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

With the Mighty Typhlosion Tera Raid Battle event kicking off in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers across the world will now be able to encounter the Volcano Pokemon for the very first time in Paldea. Other than getting an opportunity to catch this formidable beast, successfully completing the Seven-Star Tera Raid will reward players with plenty of other in-game items as well.

To square up against Typhlosion in the ongoing event, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will need to have the Black Tera Raid crystals unlocked in-game. Once they've done so, they'll be able to come across these unique structures that house the powerful Tera Raid boss. This article details the available information regarding all possible item drops from the current Mighty Typhlosion Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Everything you need to know about the Mighty Typhlosion Tera Raid Battle item drops in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Mighty Typhlosion Tera Raid Battle event is scheduled to take place in two phases. They are as follows:

The first one began on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 12:00 am UTC and will come to an end on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 11:59 pm UTC

The second phase will start on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 12:00 am UTC and will conclude on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 11:59 pm UTC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers must keep in mind that they'll only be able to catch one Typhlosion per save data. However, they can participate in the Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle as many times as they want to get their hands on other in-game items as rewards.

The entire list of item drops for the event is as follows:

Base Item Drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Calcium

Ghost Tera Shard

TM 114

Ability Patch

Random Item Drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Calcium

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Mild Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Ghost Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

In the current Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event, Typhlosion will bear the Mightiest Mark and the Ghost Tera Type. Players will have to prepare for the skirmish accordingly, with the best counters being Annihilape (with the moveset of Rage Fist, Drain Punch, Bulk Up, and Screech) and Flutter Mane (with the moveset of Shadow Ball, Fake Tears, Draining Kiss, and Calm Mind).

Furthermore, catching Typhlosion will allow Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to get their hands on Cyndaquil and Quilava in Paldea as well. To do so, they will need to breed Typhlosion with a Ditto. It should be noted that the resulting Cyndaquil won't feature the Mightiest Mark.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to battle Typhlosion in the Seven-Star Tera Raid with other players online. Additionally, they will also need the latest version of the Poke Portal News on their device to participate in the Mighty Typhlosion Tera Raid Battle event.

