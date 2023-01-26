Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Horseradish

Those looking to make diverse sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will need plenty of different ingredients. One such ingredient is horseradish, which can be used to make Spicy Sweet and Tofu Sandwiches, among others.

Although it's a valuable ingredient in various recipes, horseradish isn't immediately accessible in the game. You will have to progress along the game's story to unlock it as a purchasable ingredient, and then you'll need to find and buy it as well. Fortunately, you can buy horseradish with standard money or League Points like many items, and it isn't too expensive in comparison.

One particular destination offers horseradish to Pokemon trainers and knowing where to find it is helpful for obtaining various ingredients for sandwiches.

Unlocking and obtaining Horseradish in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Aquiesta Supermarket is a one-stop shop for several ingredients in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

To snag some horseradish for their sandwiches, Pokemon trainers in Paldea will need to head to the Aquiesta Supermarket. This particular store can be found in Levincia City and carries products that you won't find in other towns or even in Mesagoza City's many shops. The prices at Aquiesta can be a bit higher than other stores, but that's simply the price that you have to pay for quality ingredients.

Unlocking and buying Horseradish in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet:

Before heading to Levincia, you'll need to have progressed through the in-game Victory Road storyline far enough to collect six gym badges. Which badges are collected doesn't matter, as long as you have a total of six. This is due to the fact that as you progress through the story, new items are unlocked in shops around Paldea. Head to Levincia City. If you haven't been there before. It can be located in southeastern Paldea and will be marked on the game map with the Electric-type gym headed by the leader Iono. Once you're in Levincia, head to the northern part of the city past the Pokeball-shaped battle arena bridge. Aquiesta Supermarket will be located in the first row of buildings directly north of the bridge itself. If you can't find it at first, find the Spec Shack and look to the east of it. The supermarket should be marked with green-colored advertisements and bright white sliding doors. Head into the supermarket and purchase your horseradish using either money or LP. It should be priced at ₽410.

In addition to horseradish, you can find many other ingredients for your sandwich at the Aquiesta Supermarket. This includes tofu, curry powder, and Klawf Sticks, depending on how many badges you've collected in the Victory Road storyline. Once you have all eight of Paldea's gym badges, you can access all that the supermarket has to offer without restrictions.

As you collect more badges along the Victory Road story, it may not be a bad idea to check in with other shops across the Paldea region. Sometimes you will find some helpful items and sandwich ingredients, and many shops carry different inventories worth scoping out to ensure you don't run out of any necessities on your journey.

