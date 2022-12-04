Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Rufflet and Braviary

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a plethora of Flying-type pocket monsters for trainers to catch while exploring the vast expanse of Paldea. They are super effective against Grass-, Fighting-, and Bug-type opponents. One such Pokemon to catch during the playthrough is Rufflet, which players can later evolve to Braviary.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Paldea Pokedex has 400 entries that the completionist players would have to fill during their time in the new region of Paldea. The list of available Pokemon includes both new and old faces, along with the unique Paradox Forms.

This article details how players can obtain Rufflet and Braviary in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Ruffle and Braviary in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Introduced back in Generation 5 in the Unova region, Rufflet is a dual-type Normal and Flying that looks cute and cuddly, and its visual design is based on the chick or the eaglet of the bald eagle. Bulbapedia explains that the color scheme of the Pokemon was inspired by the three hues of the flag of the United States, namely red, white, and blue.

The Pokedex entry of the Eaglet Pokemon states that the pocket monster picks fights indiscriminately and gets more powerful whenever it faints or gets injured. The entry further explains that it flies high in the sky during the day. Rufflet can be found in the following locations:

Asado Desert

Glaseado Mountain

West Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Are Five)

West Province (Area One)

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Three)

North Province (Area One)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can evolve Rufflet into Braviary by grinding the eaglet pocket monster to level 54 by engaging in battles or utilizing EXP Candy or Rare Candy. Continuing further with the inspiration of its earlier form, Braviary is visually based on the majestic adult bald eagle.

Its Pokedex entry states that the pocket monster will continue to engage in battles for the sake of its friends, even if it's injured, with Braviary earning respect from its peers in the sky for the scars they have picked up. In battles, Braviary has an Attack stat of 123, although its Defense lacks at 75.

How good are the new games?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released on November 18 and ushered in Generation 9 in the mainline video game series of the iconic Pokemon franchise. Game Freak advertised the games as the first open-world RPGs. Apart from praises given to the world and mechanics like Auto Battle, the games were appreciated for their storyline.

Sportskeeda's review of the games mentioned that they cover "several sensitive and mature subjects like death, illness, and personal trauma" and "is far and away the best story Pokemon has ever told." But all has not been smooth sailing for the latest Pokemon titles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been severely panned by players and critics due to technical glitches and performance issues affecting their in-game experience. Nintendo recently mentioned that it is aware of such feedback and is working to rectify the situation to provide players with a positive experience.

