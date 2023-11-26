Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Hisuian Samurott rewards: All item drops from 7-star Tera Raid Battle event

The first phase of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Hisuian Samurott 7-star Tera Raid is currently raging on in-game, with trainers getting to encounter the formidable beast in black crystal Tera Raids. The unique Hisuian variant is not normally available in-game, and players can't get it from evolving Oshawott in Paldea.

The Mighty Hisuian Samurott's first phase runs from Friday, November 24, 2023, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. It will again return for its second phase on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 12 am UTC, continuing until Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

Mighty Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid Battle all possible item drops in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The possible item drops from the ongoing Mighty Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Protein

Water Tera Shard

TM088 (Only once)

Ability Patch (Only once)

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Protein

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Naughty Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Water Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Hisuian Samurott is a unique regional variant found in Hisuia, which is the setting of Pokemon Legends Arceus. The term refers to Sinnoh, but prior to Generation IV. Hisuian Samurott is a dual-type pocket monster boasting a Water and Dark-type combination. For the event, it will bear the Water Tera Type and the Mightiest Mark.

Given its type combination and Tera Type, the best counters for Mighty Hisuian Samurott Tera Raids are Miraidon, Meowscarada, Breloom, and Toxapex. Interested readers can check out our solo raid guide to make quick work of the boss.

Players will need to unlock black crystal Tera Raids in-game to come across this event unless they are joining someone who is hosting. Hisuian Samurott can only be caught once per save date, with subsequent successful raid completions awarding lucrative in-game resources.

Breeding Hisuian Samurott with a Ditto will result in an Oshawott egg. Hatching the same and evolving it won't result in a Hisuian variant of Samurott. The only way to do so is to transfer it into Pokemon Legends Arceus, evolve it there, and then bring it back to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Trainers need to ensure that they have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded on their devices. Furthermore, if they wish to band together with other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players over the internet to fight Hisuian Samurott in 7-star black crystal Tera Raids, they will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.