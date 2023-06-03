Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player complains about re-used Legendary move animations

Pokemon HOME received a brand new update to version 3.0.0, which lets players connect it to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Doing this will allow them to transfer Pocket Monsters from the main-series titles released for Nintendo Switch, such as Sword and Shield, Let's GO Pikachu and Eevee, and more, as well as the mobile game Pokemon GO.

In doing so, players can use creatures from older generations in Generation IX games. Among the list of creatures you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are Legendary Pokemon introduced in Sword and Shield, such as the box art legendaries, Zacian and Zamazenta or the new elemental Titans, Regidrago and Regieleki.

In light of these new additions, there have also risen issues, where players have discovered that certain Pocket Monsters' signature attacks have the same animation patterns with changed colors. This has sent the community into a frenzy as they have taken to social media platforms like Reddit to express their dissatisfaction.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new HOME update reveals same animation patterns for Kyogre and Regidrago's signature moves

u/TheRealPdGaming took to the Pokemon subreddit to show a side-by-side comparison of Kyogre and Regidrago's signature moves, Origin Pulse and Dragon Energy, respectively. These Pocket Monsters and moves have made it to the game thanks to Pokemon HOME's version 3.0.0 update.

The video shows that the animations for both attacks are exactly the same, barring how Kyogre's attack is blue, while Regidrago's has a violet tint. This did not sit well with the community, who were disappointed that Game Freak was cutting corners when it came to the signature moves of Legendary Pokemon.

What exacerbated this outrage was that Dragon Energy had a unique animation during Sword and Shield. Players were shocked that the game developers preferred to give the move a makeover that can only be deemed lazy when they had a perfectly fine animation to reuse.

The conversation veered towards the business side of the company behind the Pokemon franchise's main-series games. Community members speculated on matters like the number of developers working at Game Freak on a game like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and its contrast with the amount of revenue generated.

However, the discussion acknowledged that Game Freak was, at the end of the day, a profit-making company that would want to reduce input costs as much as possible. However, questions were raised about the optimal allocation of the company's resources to produce the best output possible, which the immensely loyal playerbase has come to expect.

In this context, comparisons were made between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which along with its sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, has pushed the limits of what a native Nintendo Switch game could achieve.

This discussion paved the way for more general criticism of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Games, which were plagued with issues and bugs upon release. Over time, some of these have been ironed out, but there are persisting issues that infuriate players.

Issues like this reveal how Pokemon is so big that regardless of its state, the product attracts an audience and, by extension, a customer base that is willing to pay. u/FightmeLuigibestgirl hinted at the potentially disastrous outcomes of the franchise holding this much power and influence over its fan base.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet using the same animation for the signature moves of two Legendary Pokemon is one of the many points of contention players have with the franchise and the show. Another prominent example is the #HearUsNiantic movement that Pokemon GO enthusiasts have been fighting for.

Such friction between creators and consumers can harm the franchise in the future.

