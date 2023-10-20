Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player discusses possible Paldean variant of Gen VI 'mon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next DLC known as "The Indigo Disk" won't arrive until the end of 2023, but what has been revealed about it has led to some intriguing community theories. Take the NPC Cyrano, the founder and director of the Blueberry Academy, who is a major figure in The Indigo Disk's story. One Pokemon fan on Reddit believes he may just be alluding to a potential inclusion.

On the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit, the user Aegislashlv noticed that Cyrano's scarf and tie are heavily reminiscent of the creature Aegislash, a Ghost/Steel-type species from the Kalos region.

According to Aegislashlv, this outfit choice may just hint that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans can expect a Paldean iteration of the spectral sword/shield-bearing species.

Fans discuss the potential for a Paldean Aegislash in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next DLC

Although Aegislashlv noted the similarities between Cyrano's clothing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Aegislash's appearance, plenty of fans in the comments stated that the possibility of a Paldean Aegislash was slim. They shared examples of trainers, such as Klara in Sword & Shield, who wore Dustox-themed attire despite no Galarian Wurmple/Cascoon/Dustox existing.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players noted that the Pocket Monsters series is rife with characters wearing themed attire, but it hasn't usually translated to new creatures or variants being introduced. Moreover, it was noted that dataminers have already allegedly discovered the entire Pokedex for The Indigo Disk, and a Paldean Aegislash was nowhere to be found.

Pokemon Redditors dump cold water on the Paldean Aegislash theory (Image via Reddit)

Despite plenty of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans being dismissive of Aegislashlv's theory as a whole, a few players did remark that a new variant of the Ghost/Steel-type 'mon would be an interesting concept. If the Pokedex leaks are true, even if Aegislash doesn't have a Paldean form in The Indigo Disk, adding one to a future DLC would certainly be possible.

Some trainers posted that a new Aegislash variant could be based on two other possessed objects since Aegislash is effectively a possessed coat of arms. One fan joked that a new form could be based on plastic and steel rulers, but there are surely plenty more theories that the community has wondered about as well. In fact, regional/paradox variant concepts remain popular in fan art.

Players wonder about what a new Aegislash might look like (Image via Reddit)

All in all, if reputed leakers are to be believed, Aegislash and its prior evolutions, Honedge and Doublade, simply aren't in the cards for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, at least not for The Indigo Disk. Anything is possible, and leakers have been wrong before, but most fans agreed that the original Reddit post was a reach at best.

The fact of the matter is that many NPCs in the Pokemon universe have clothing and mannerisms reminiscent of Pocket Monsters, but they don't usually hint at much of anything. Moreover, Game Freak isn't exactly clever with its clues in the past, and the community tends to beat it to the punch pretty quickly. The hopes for a new Aegislash variant will continue into the future.