Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sandwich Simulator: How to test out potential recipes

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sandwich Simulators are popular since they allow Trainers to test recipes without actually wasting ingredients. Not everybody is willing to waste resources or manually discover every possible combination.

Hence, using an app that lets players test out everything without losing it is incredibly convenient. There are several examples that one could use, but this article will focus on a single one for clarity.

Note: Cecil Bowen made the following Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sandwich Simulator. All credit regarding the app belongs to them.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sandwich Simulator to test various recipes

Players can test out a number of combinations to their liking. If you cannot recognize an ingredient, simply hover your mouse icon over the image, which should tell you the name. To use it, click on whatever ingredients you wish to use. Having one item from the red section and another from the blue area will show players the possible sandwiches they will create.

The following image shows the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sandwich Simulator in action.

Three Tofu + One Spicy Herba Mystica + One Salty Herba Mystica gives you these results (Image via Cecil Bowen)

Note: The above image is just an example, as the actual Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sandwich Simulator is above it.

Here are some important things to note:

You can select how many pieces of the ingredients are in the red section by clicking on the minus and plus buttons.

You can click on the items to the left of "CLEAR" to remove individual pieces.

Clicking on "CLEAR" removes everything you have set up thus far.

Naturally, some players may wish to know what the powers mean:

Catching: Gives everything an improved catch rate.

Gives everything an improved catch rate. Egg: Increases the chance of eggs spawning.

Increases the chance of eggs spawning. Encounter: Types boosted by this power are more likely to appear in the wild.

Types boosted by this power are more likely to appear in the wild. Exp. Point: Boosts Experience gained.

Boosts Experience gained. Humungo: Wild Pocket Monsters are more likely to be big.

Wild Pocket Monsters are more likely to be big. Item Drop: Trainers are more likely to find items after a battle.

Trainers are more likely to find items after a battle. Raid: You get more rewards from Tera Raids.

You get more rewards from Tera Raids. Sparkling: Boosts Shiny odds.

Boosts Shiny odds. Teensy: Wild Pocket Monsters are more likely to be small.

Wild Pocket Monsters are more likely to be small. Title: Increases the likelihood of finding Pocket Monsters with Titles.

Lv. 3 is the highest level that these buffs can be in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers can receive several powers at once, provided they know the recipe for doing so.

Other notes about the Sandwich Simulator

The results of the Sandwich Simulator should be consistent with what one can find in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. That bit of trivia should be useful since the main purpose of this app is to help prepare players regarding recipes they can make in the two games.

Several recipes give players similar or identical buffs. Play around with this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet app to your heart's content. If it's down on this site, here is a backup link:

Otherwise, using it should feel intuitive. Just remember that the Herba Mysticas are used in the Sparkling Power recipes, which you could get in the two games by clearing 5-star and 6-star Tera Raids.

