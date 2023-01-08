How to cook Shiny Normal Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers seeking to hunt Shiny Pocket Monsters may wish to make Shiny Normal Sandwiches. Pokemon like Lechonk, Eevee, and Ditto all have cool alternate color palettes. This type of guide should help players find these elusive Shinies.

You can knock down the odds of encountering one of these alternate-colored Pocket Monsters from 1/4096 to 1/1024.38 with an ideal Shiny Normal Sandwich. Those low odds can be boosted as much as 1/512.44 if you have defeated over 80 Pokemon in an outbreak while using the Shiny Charm.

You can make Shiny Normal Sandwiches in various ways in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The glitter icon above "Change Nickname" indicates that it's a Shiny (Image via Game Freak)

There are various ways you can make Shiny Normal Sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is a list of those that involve Sparkling Power Lv. 3, Title Power Lv. 3, and one more buff:

Encounter Power Lv. 3: Tofu + Spicy Herba Mystica + Salty Herba Mystica

Tofu + Spicy Herba Mystica + Salty Herba Mystica Item Drop Power Lv. 3: Tofu + Spicy Herba Mystica + Bitter Herba Mystica

Tofu + Spicy Herba Mystica + Bitter Herba Mystica Humungo Power Lv. 3: Tofu + Spicy Herba Mystica + Bitter Herba Mystica + Chili Sauce

Tofu + Spicy Herba Mystica + Bitter Herba Mystica + Chili Sauce Raid Power Lv. 3: Tofu + Spicy Herba Mystica + Sweet Herba Mystica

Tofu + Spicy Herba Mystica + Sweet Herba Mystica Exp. Point Power Lv. 3: Tofu + Bitter Herba Mystica + Salty Herba Mystica

Tofu + Bitter Herba Mystica + Salty Herba Mystica Teensy Power Lv. 3: Tofu + Bitter Herba Mystica + Sour Herba Mystica

Tofu + Bitter Herba Mystica + Sour Herba Mystica Catching Power Lv. 3: Tofu + Sweet Herba Mystica + Sour Herba Mystica

Tofu + Sweet Herba Mystica + Sour Herba Mystica Egg Power Lv. 3: Tofu + Sweet Herba Mystica + Salty Herba Mystica

All of these powers are specifically for the Normal type. The Encounter one is the most valuable. However, players seeking to mess with the other options will find the rest of the items useful.

Note: There are alternate ways to make these recipes. However, the above suggestion of just using Tofu + Two Herba Mysticas for most powers is easy to remember.

How to get the ingredients

An example of a relevant Tera Raid (Image via Game Freak)

The hardest ingredients to get for these Shiny Normal Sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the Herba Mysticas. You must already have unlocked 5-star and 6-star Tera Raids to get them.

High-level Tera Raids only have a small chance of dropping this item. Even then, every different Pokemon in these battles can give you a certain Herba Mystica. Farming this rare item can be annoying to players, especially if they don't have any good Tera Raids to do for the day.

The Aquiesta Supermarket in Levinicia features Tofu for ₽260 a piece. It's quite cheap, so buy a huge quantity of them if you plan to make a bunch of Shiny Normal Sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You need to have earned five Gym Badges to buy it. However, that shouldn't be an issue since you won't be able to farm Herba Mysticas without beating the game. The only other piece of advice worth mentioning is that you should save the game before making a Shiny Normal Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

After all, you wouldn't want to waste rare Herba Mystica ingredients and get nothing for your troubles. Turning off Auto-Save is recommended.

Poll : Have you ever gotten a Shiny Pokemon before (that wasn't a 100% guaranteed one)? Yes No 0 votes