Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raids went live at midnight UTC on August 4, 2025, and will be available until 11:59 pm UTC on August 17, 2025. This is the first time the creature is available. However, you should note that simply winning the fight will not lead to an encounter with Shiny Chien-Pao. Instead, these battles must be beaten one million times for the critter to be distributed via Mystery Gift.This article covers all the weaknesses of and the best counters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raids.Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behaviorAttributesTera type: IceAbility: Sword of RuinNature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Special Attack)Moves: Icicle Crash, Crunch, Sacred Sword, Ruination, and HazeRaid behaviorStart of raid — Ruination85% HP / 90% Time — Tera Energy Shield93% Time — Haze65% HP — Player Status and Stats Reset70% Time — Haze40% HP — Chien-Pao Status and Stats Reset35% Time — HazePokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tipsWeaknessesDue to its Ice Tera Type, Chien-Pao is weak to the following types of attacks:FireSteelRockFightingTips and tricksRoll for Intimidate users and Eli's Gardevoir: The former will reduce the incoming damage while the latter knows Life Dew, which will help you restore HP.Team up with real players: To reach the one million goal the fastest, you should try to get other real players to join you. This is because the counter will count each player separately even though it is technically one raid.Best counters to use against Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and VioletTo take down Shiny Chien-Pao Tera Raids, you should use the following Pocket Monsters:Iron HandsTera type: FightingAbility: Quark DriveHeld Item: Scope LensNature: AdamantEV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 DefMoveset: Focus Blast, Belly Drum, Close Combat, and Drain PunchPoliwrathTera type: FightingAbility: Anything worksHeld Item: Shell BellNature: AdamantEV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 DefMoveset: Belly Drum, Taunt, Chilling Water, and Drain PunchUrshifu (Rapid Strike)Tera type: FightingAbility: Unseen FistHeld Item: Shell BellNature: AdamantEV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 DefMoveset: Swords Dance, Taunt, Chilling Water, and Drain PunchCeruledgeTera type: FireAbility: Flash FireHeld Item: MetronomeNature: AdamantEV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 DefMoveset: Bitter BladeYou can use any of these counters to beat Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on your own. Once you win the fight, you will receive Herba Mystica as one of the rewards.