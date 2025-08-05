  • home icon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Published Aug 05, 2025 17:38 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raid guide (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raids went live at midnight UTC on August 4, 2025, and will be available until 11:59 pm UTC on August 17, 2025. This is the first time the creature is available. However, you should note that simply winning the fight will not lead to an encounter with Shiny Chien-Pao. Instead, these battles must be beaten one million times for the critter to be distributed via Mystery Gift.

This article covers all the weaknesses of and the best counters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raids.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior

Attributes

  • Tera type: Ice
  • Ability: Sword of Ruin
  • Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, - Special Attack)
  • Moves: Icicle Crash, Crunch, Sacred Sword, Ruination, and Haze

Raid behavior

  • Start of raid — Ruination
  • 85% HP / 90% Time — Tera Energy Shield
  • 93% Time — Haze
  • 65% HP — Player Status and Stats Reset
  • 70% Time — Haze
  • 40% HP — Chien-Pao Status and Stats Reset
  • 35% Time — Haze

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips

Weaknesses

Due to its Ice Tera Type, Chien-Pao is weak to the following types of attacks:

  • Fire
  • Steel
  • Rock
  • Fighting

Tips and tricks

  • Roll for Intimidate users and Eli's Gardevoir: The former will reduce the incoming damage while the latter knows Life Dew, which will help you restore HP.
  • Team up with real players: To reach the one million goal the fastest, you should try to get other real players to join you. This is because the counter will count each player separately even though it is technically one raid.
Best counters to use against Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To take down Shiny Chien-Pao Tera Raids, you should use the following Pocket Monsters:

Iron Hands

  • Tera type: Fighting
  • Ability: Quark Drive
  • Held Item: Scope Lens
  • Nature: Adamant
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def
  • Moveset: Focus Blast, Belly Drum, Close Combat, and Drain Punch

Poliwrath

  • Tera type: Fighting
  • Ability: Anything works
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Adamant
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def
  • Moveset: Belly Drum, Taunt, Chilling Water, and Drain Punch
Urshifu (Rapid Strike)

  • Tera type: Fighting
  • Ability: Unseen Fist
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Adamant
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def
  • Moveset: Swords Dance, Taunt, Chilling Water, and Drain Punch

Ceruledge

  • Tera type: Fire
  • Ability: Flash Fire
  • Held Item: Metronome
  • Nature: Adamant
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Def
  • Moveset: Bitter Blade

You can use any of these counters to beat Shiny Chien-Pao 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on your own. Once you win the fight, you will receive Herba Mystica as one of the rewards.

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

