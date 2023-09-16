Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: How to get a lot of free Herba Mystica

With the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC, players will be able to get their hands on a lot of free Herba Mystica if they have Picnic Tablecloths with them. One of the new additions to the game is the Picnic Chair, and you can find an NPC in Kitakami who will sell you hand-made chairs while also giving you free Herba Mystica.

However, to get the items, you need to show him all the Tablecloth that you have in your inventory. If you have acquired all the Picnic Tablecloth in the game, after showing them to him, you will receive two of each Herba Mystica.

However, before you get your hands on all the free loot, you will first be required to find the NPC, along with getting your hands on all the Tablecloths in the game.

Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over everything you need to do to get your hands on two of each Herba Mystica in the Teal Mask DLC.

Where to find the Picnic Chair NPC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask?

Teal Mask Picnic Chair NPC (Image via Nintendo)

To find the Picnic Chair NPC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask, you need to make your way to Reveler’s Road, which is just to the south of Kitakami Hall.

Kitakami Hall is where the Teal Mask festival takes place, and as you make your way south, you will come across an NPC who mentions chairs.

After interacting with the NPC, you will be able to open up the option to buy hand-made chairs from him or show him all your Tablecloth.

How to get all Picnic Tablecloth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

You can purchase Picnic Tablecloth from the Picnic-Knacks stores located in the three major cities of Paldea, so you can obtain all of them with Pokedollars from the stores located in Mesagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa.

Below is a list of all Tablecloth, where to find them, and how much they cost:

Mesagoza

Lilac Tablecloth: 1000

Mint Tablecloth: 1000

Peach Tablecloth: 1000

Striped Tablecloth: 1500

Whimsical Tablecloth: 2000

Leafy Tablecloth: 2000

Monstrous Tablecloth: 2000

Levincia

Yellow Tablecloth: 5000

Blue Tablecloth: 5000

Pink Tablecloth: 5000

Diamond Tablecloth: 1500

Spooky Tablecloth: 4000

Cascarrafa

Plaid Tablecloth (Red): 3000

Plaid Tablecloth (Blue): 3000

Plaid Tablecloth (Yellow): 3000

Polka-Dot Tablecloth: 1500

Battle Tablecloth: 4000

How to get free Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

Once you have all the Picnic Tablecloth, you need to talk to the NPC and show them to him. You will then automatically receive two of every Herba Mystica for free.