Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Kitakami Ogre Clan trainer locations

While embarking on your journey through the world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC in the enchanting realm of the Kitakami region, you'll discover a plethora of new places to explore. Not only will you dive deep into the rich lore of the region's culture, but you will also get the chance to capture a multitude of intriguing Pokemon. Amidst this thrilling adventure, you'll encounter fresh-faced trainers eager to engage in exhilarating battles.

Notably, these trainers often allude to the enigmatic Kitakami Ogre Clan, a mysterious group dispersed throughout the untamed expanses of Kitakami, patiently awaiting worthy challengers like yourself.

In this article, we will discuss the locations of these trainers that offer more adventure and challenge in this particular Pokemon quest.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Every Kitakami Ogre Clan trainer location

Every Kitakami Ogre Clan trainer location (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Raikiri, the Electric-type Specialist - Begin your journey from Mossui Town. Head north to climb the Apple Hills. Near a picturesque waterfall, you'll chance upon a cavern overflowing with Geodudes, and within its depths awaits Raikiri, the Electric-type specialist of the Kitakami Ogre Clan.

Raikiri's team -

Raichu (Lv. 75)

Probopass (Lv. 75)

Luxray (Lv. 76)

Vikavolt (Lv. 77)

2) Masamune, the Fairy-type Specialist - Depart from Kitakami Hall and set your course slightly southwest, making your way toward the Mossfell Confluence. In the expansive open field, nestled amidst bamboo stalks, you shall encounter Masamune, the Fairy-type specialist representing the Kitakami Ogre Clan.

Masamune's team -

Grimmsnarl (Lv. 75)

Clefable (Lv. 77)

Gardevior (Lv. 75)

Ribombee (Lv. 76)

3) Kotetsu, the Fighting-type Specialist - Ascend Oni Mountain's Peak and search for the entrance into the mountain, cleverly concealed among the rugged outer rock formations surrounding The Crystal Pool. Delve deep into the mountain's core, and amidst the rubble, you'll cross paths with Kotetsu, the Fighting-type specialist of the Kitakami Ogre Clan, in the same cave.

Kotetsu's team -

Heracross (Lv. 75)

Conkeldurr (Lv. 76)

Gallade (Lv. 75)

Kommo-o (Lv. 77)

4) Kunitsuna, the Ice-type Specialist - Launch yourself from The Crystal Pool on Oni Mountain's Peak and glide northwest in the direction of Infernal Pass. Nestled between two imposing rock faces, you'll discover a serene body of water where Kunitsuna, the Ice-type specialist, awaits your challenge.

Kunitsuna's team

Carbink (Lv. 75)

Froslass (Lv. 76)

Golem (Lv. 75)

Mamoswine (Lv. 77)

5) Kanemitsu, the Sun Specialist - Commence your journey from the Fly Destination within Paradise Barrens, heading northeast toward the valley nestled between two C-shaped rock formations. In the cool shade beneath a colossal boulder, you'll encounter Kanemitsu, the Sun specialist.

Kanemitsu's team -

Ninetales (Lv. 75)

Shiftry (Lv. 76)

Chandelure (Lv. 76)

Lilligant (Lv. 77)

6) Hasebe, the Rain Specialist - Finding Hasebe is very straightforward and can be seen near the signpost for The Fallen Horn, nestled within the picturesque Fellhorn Gorge.

Hasebe's team -

Politoed (Lv. 75)

Basculegion - Male (Lv. 77)

Ludicolo (Lv. 76)

Deadnaw (Lv. 77)

7) Munechika, the Normal-type Specialist - Discover Munechika waiting precariously atop the northeastern section of Infernal Pass. You can effortlessly reach his location by gliding northeast from the fast travel point at Crystal Pool.

Munechika's team -

Ambipom (Lv. 75)

Greedent (Lv. 76)

Maushold (Lv. 75)

Snorlax (Lv. 77)

8) Muramasa, the secret Ghost/Dark-type Specialist - Muramasa only reveals himself once you've defeated the seven clan members. Talk to the NPC in Kitakami Hall responsible for rewarding your accomplishments. He shall then unveil the existence of one more hidden Ogre Clan member, himself.

Muramasa's team -

Gengar (Lv. 75)

Trevenant (Lv. 76)

Crawdaunt (Lv. 75)

Dusclops (Lv. 77)

Kingambit (Lv. 80)

Is it worth looking for the Kitakami Ogre Clan trainers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

You receive rare items and good money to defeat these trainers (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is most definitely worth looking for these trainers. Not only do you get to explore the region and discover new Pokemon in this process, but you also receive rare items after defeating these formidable NPCs. You acquire a Focus Sash, five Exp Candies (XL), an Assault Vest, ten Rare Candies, a pair of Choice Specs, three Ability Capsules, a Choice Band, and an Ability Patch.

Additionally, forming strategies and Pokemon teams to counter these trainers gives a unique and fun layer of challenge and battle experience.