Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Where to find Mienfoo and Mienshao?

Mienfoo and its evolved form, Mienshao, are two of the most powerful Pokemon that have been added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the Teal Mask DLC. That said, they are some of the rarest Pokemon that you will come across in Kitakami, which is why there are many in the community who have been having a rather tough time acquiring them.

Mienfoo is located in specific areas of the new region, and to get Mienshao, you will just need to evolve Mienfoo.

Mienshao is one of the best late-game additions, so if you do have a slot for it, then it’s recommended that you have this Pokemon in your line-up.

Today’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will go over everything you need to do in order to get your hands on a Mienfoo and Mienshao in the Teal Mask DLC.

Where to get Mienfoo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask?

Mienfoo encounter location in Kitakami (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

You will be able to encounter a Mienfoo in two separate locations in the Kitakami area; one is right in the middle of the map, and the other is to the left and the southwest area. However, one guaranteed spawn point in the game is in the Chilling Waterhead, a cave in the Oni Mountain.

When you are near the Oni Mountain, search for a cave entrance that is across a ravine, after crossing it, you will be able to make your way into the Chilling Waterhead. You will find Mienfoo spawn points here.

How to evolve Mienfoo into Mienshao in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask?

Mienshao is even rarer to find than a Mienfoo in Kitakami, so the best way of getting this Pokemon will be to evolve a Mienfoo after you catch one.

The evolution process is very straightforward, and you will be able to complete it after taking Mienfoo to level 50. You can accomplish this by using it in battle or using Exp Candies to level it up. However, it’s recommended to do the former, as Mienfoo is incredibly powerful in the game.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, it’s also likely that you will get to catch a Mienfoo that is much above level 50 due to the level scaling feature that Teal Mask introduces.

So if the Mienfoo you have captured is above level 50, by just leveling it up once, you will be able to evolve it into a Mienshao.