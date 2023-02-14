Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What are the best counters for Tandemaus Tera Raid?

Tandemaus is the Tera Raid Boss for the special Valentine's Day-themed event in Pokemon Scalet and Violet. The event started on February 12, 2023, at 4:00 pm PST and will continue until February 14, 2023, at 3:59 pm PST.

During this event, Tandemaus will appear more frequently in Tera Raids. The Pocket Monster will have different Tera Types during the event. Players will be able to fight it by interacting with unique Tera Raid crystals in the overworld of the games.

How to overcome Tandemaus in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Sweet Valentines event

The difficulty of this Tera Raid will depend on the number of Gym Badges you have in Pokemon Scalet and Violet. While one and two-star Raids will be available for everyone, you will need three and seven badges to encounter the three and four-star Raids. Five-star Raids will be exclusively available to players who have finished the main storyline of the games.

Tandemaus can have any Tera Types in the Valentine's Day-themed event, but the five-star ones will always have higher chances of being Tera Fairy. The creature will almost always know Bullet Seed, along with other strong Normal Type moves like Super Fang, Hyper Voice, and Population Bomb. The five-star Raid Boss will also know Play Rough, which is a strong Fairy-type physical attack.

Since Tandemaus is a relatively weak Pokemon, with a base stat total of only 305, it should be quite easy to beat with the right type advantage alone. You will see the Tera type of the Raid Boss you are about to fight after you interact with the Tera raid crystal.

You can use the following Pocket Monsters to counter the respective tera types of Tandemause and score an easy victory:

Normal - Annihilape Fairy - Tinkaton Fighting - Corviknight Flying - Luxray Fire - Quaquaval Water - Mewscarada Grass - Skeledirge Ground - Quaquaval Poison - Garchomp Electric - Garchomp Psychic - Ceruledge Rock - Mewscarada Ice - Skeledirge Bug - Skeledirge Dragon - Tinkaton Ghost - Kingambit Dark - Sylveon Steel - Garchomp

A couple of well-placed, super effective attacks from these Pocket Monsters should defeat the Raid Boss easily. However, make sure that the creatures you are taking into the battle are sufficiently high-leveled enough for the fight you are about to take.

More information about the Tandemaus Raid

Tandemaus available in three-star Raids and above might have the hidden ability Own Tempo. Chances of shiny versions of the Pokemon appearing will be quite low, as no special announcement was made relating to it.

There is something special about the Tandemause caught in the Valentine's Day-themed event, though. Tandemaus evolves into Maushold, which has two forms: Family of Three and Family of Four. There is no difference in their battle stats, but the former is significantly rarer, which makes it a must-have for players wishing to own every form of every Pokemon.

Tandemaus caught through this event will have a much higher chance of evolving into a Family of Three form Maushold.

