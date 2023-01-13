Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Tandemaus and unrevealed Pokemon reported to feature in February Tera Raid Battles

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raid battles have been a popular aspect of the new Nintendo Switch titles, and the spotlighted events have been equally as enticing. It appears that Tandemaus and a yet-to-be-revealed Pokemon will be arriving as the next 7-star bosses.

According to community outlet Serebii.net, Tandemaus with a Fairy Tera Typing will appear from February 13, 2023, to February 15, 2023, as a 7-star event raid boss for Valentine's Day.

Additionally, Serebii confirmed that a 7-star event boss would appear before Tandemaus from January 27, 2023, to January 29, 2023, and from February 10, 2023, to February 12, 2023. The identity of this boss has not been divulged, but it will allegedly possess a Poison Tera Type and the Mightiest Mark.

Deducing the identity of the new boss is difficult. Tera Types don't exactly clue players in on what the boss might be since they can be applied to any in-game Pokemon.

What could the Mystery Raid Boss be for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming event?

Many Pokemon fans in Serebii's Twitter thread have speculated Greninja may appear as the event boss (Image via Game Freak/Nintendo)

Speculation popped up online after Serebii posted its tweet about the mystery raid boss. The community site also mentioned that this Pokemon could only be caught once per save file, leaving fans to wonder if their favorite pick will soon arrive as a 7-star Tera Raid boss.

Many players hoped this would mean the arrival of the Grass/Poison-type starter Venusaur from Generation I. However, others were quick to point out that the only Generation I starter who currently has a presence in the game code is Charizard, meaning Venusaur may not be the pick.

Based on the image Serebii provided, many fans speculated that the Tera Raid boss might very well be a starter but not one that players expect. Some believe that the mystery boss is Greninja, a Water/Dark-type starter who has been highly coveted.

Most starters are not available in Scarlet and Violet by default. However, many are earmarked to be transferable when Pokemon HOME updates for Generation IX arrive in the spring.

If the mystery raid boss is indeed a starter like Greninja, it would explain why Game Freak has limited trainers to capture one per save file until the HOME application is compatible with Scarlet/Violet.

This is lent extra credence since event bosses don't typically have a Tera Type that matches their base type(s). For example, when Charizard was featured as a Tera Raid boss during an event, it was a Dragon Tera Type instead of Fire or Flying. However, the information and images shared by Serebii make any concrete determination difficult to parse.

Since the end of January isn't too far away, Game Freak and The Pokemon Company should release additional information on the mystery raid boss in short order.

Perhaps trainers will finally have the opportunity to snag a Greninja before being able to use HOME. The developers may also very well use a different Pocket Monster that fans never even expected. The only way to know is to wait for official notice from the game series' official social media channels.

