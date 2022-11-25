Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to find Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have many familiar Pocket Monsters, but one of the most fondly remembered is the Gastly line. Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar are all available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and they’re a lot easier to find than usual.

Normally, to unlock Gengar, you have to trade the Haunter with a friend and get it sent back for evolution, but there’s a way to do it without online access in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We’ll go over where you can find the Ghost line of Pokemon in the games and how to handle evolution.

If you’re after a Ghost/Poison type that can use several powerful, frustrating moves, look no further than Gastly and his evolved forms in the two Nintendo games.

How to find Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Any good Pokemon trainer will want to have a wide variety of types in their squad, and that includes Ghosts. Thankfully, there are a number of great Ghost Pokemon in these games. The great thing about Ghost types is that they take no damage from Normal and Fighting and are resistant to Poison and Bug-type moves.

If you’re hunting Psychic or Ghost-type Pokemon, you’ll want at least one on the team. So, how do you find a Gastly? They only spawn at night but can be found in many locations in the Southern/Middle portions of Paldea. Thankfully, you only typically have to wait about half an hour until night-time since the game doesn't use a real-world clock.

Finding Gastly

Asado Desert

West Province (One)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

Upper South Province (Area Six)

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area Three)

Zapapico

You can also find Haunters in the wild, but they’re rarer. They can also only be seen at night in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and are typically encountered in the northern areas of the map. Conversely, you can just catch a Gastly and evolve it when it hits level 25.

Haunter locations

Zapapico

Tagtree Thicket

Northern Province (Area One)

Northern Province (Area Two)

East of West Province (Area Three)

Unfortunately, Gengar does not appear in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you want one, you need to trade with a friend. It will evolve when it leaves your presence. Just have your friend trade it back and you have a Gengar!

Alternatively, you can go to Levincia City. If you find the NPC wearing a blue shirt with white polka dots, she’ll be up for a trade. Go past the Levincia Gym, stay on the path, and you’ll find them without a problem.

She’ll have a speech bubble, saying, “A Pincurchin would be great!” If you have one, you can offer it as a trade. This Pokemon is a little on the rare side, but if you search the waters of the East Province (Area One), you can capture one. Just bring it back and trade, and her Haunter, upon trading over to you, becomes Gengar.

That’s all you need to gain the Gastly line in these games on the Nintendo Switch. It’s a classic, but powerful line of Ghosts, which offers plenty of variety in moves they can learn.

Poll : 0 votes