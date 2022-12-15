Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Shiny Stone

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet allow players to mold their teams the way they want. This includes offering a vast selection of critters to catch and tame. Additionally, there are ways to further enhance the roster with the help of Held Items, consumables like Battle Items, and more.

As their name suggests, Evolution Stones are used to evolve certain types of Pokemon. This guide offers a look at how to get the Shiny Stone — which falls under the category of Evolution Stones — in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Shiny Stone allows transforming specific Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

Many Pokemon cannot evolve by themselves, so they need the help of items like Evolution Stones to do so. There are several ways to get your hands on a Shiny Stone in the game. Three methods to do so are mentioned below:

Near Alfornada waterfall source: To the North-East of Alfornada, you can find a circular water body, which is the source of the waterfall. In the surrounding area, you should be able to spot a Shiny Stone lying among the grass. It can be picked up and added to your backpack. This is in South Province (Area Six)

Complete Pokedex challenge: Scarlet and Violet reward players for completing certain milestones. One of these is registering 150 Pokemon on your Pokedex, which should grant you a free Shiny Stone from Professor Jacq. Head to the Pokedex app's rewards section and redeem it after you've hit the milestone.

Scarlet and Violet reward players for completing certain milestones. One of these is registering 150 Pokemon on your Pokedex, which should grant you a free Shiny Stone from Professor Jacq. Head to the Pokedex app's rewards section and redeem it after you've hit the milestone. Porto Marinada Auction: The auction at Porto Marinada location has various items for bidding, and this can include a Shiny Stone. The items are on rotation, so you may have to retry updating the auction list and see if it pops up. When it does, be sure to make the highest bid for the stone to buy it. Also, the auction will only unlock once the Cascarrafa Water-Type Gym has been beaten.

While the Shiny Stone allows a variety of Pokemon to evolve, there is only one valid creature that benefits from it in Scarlet and Violet: Floette. This is a Fairy-type introduced in Generation 6. It evolves from Flabebe at level 16.

Floette overview and stats

Overview

Type: Fairy

Ability: Flower Veil - Prevents ally Grass-types from getting status conditions or having their stats lowered

Ability (Hidden): Symbiosis - The user sends its Held Item to the ally if the partner uses up their Held Item

Stats:

HP: 54

Attack: 45

Defense: 47

Sp. Attack: 75

Sp. Defense: 98

Speed: 52

Total: 371

Floette's stats are not particularly impressive, but its Sp. Attack and Sp. Defense stand out. Exposing it to the Shiny Stone evolves it into Florges. This can be done at any level so long as you have the item to use on it.

Florges overview and stats

Festive Bills 🎄 @BigBills75

But it was worth it to get Shiny Floette and evolve it into Shiny Florges

She is such a pretty Shiny

Shiny Number 6 This outbreak shiny took so long to doBut it was worth it to get Shiny Floette and evolve it into Shiny FlorgesShe is such a pretty ShinyShiny Number 6 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Florges overview:

Type: Fairy

Ability: Flower Veil - Prevents ally Grass-types from getting status conditions or having their stats lowered

Ability (Hidden): Symbiosis - The user sends its Held Item to the ally if the ally uses up their Held Item

Stats:

HP: 78

Attack: 65

Defense: 68

Sp. Attack: 112

Sp. Defense: 154

Speed: 75

Total: 552

A big improvement over its pre-evolution, Florges' Special stats are much better. With a total base stat of 552, this creature is one of the best Fairy-types in the game.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch console.

