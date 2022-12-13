Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Teddiursa and Ursaring

Teddiursa and Ursaring have returned in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet after playing important roles in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The arrival of the Normal-type creatures in Paldea may prompt many trainers to add them to their teams as they complete the three main campaigns.

While it is unfortunate that Ursaluna is not yet obtainable in the Nintendo Switch titles, Teddiursa and Ursaring are still worth seeking out. However, it can be difficult to track them down in the vast Paldea region.

So what should players know about these two creatures before starting a hunt? With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet stepping away from the routes that players are accustomed to, it can be understandably difficult to pinpoint the exact location of various wild Pokemon.

Teddiursa and Ursaring in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Location and how to obtain

Teddiursa

Teddiursa's location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as stated in the Pokedex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Teddiursa is the pre-evolved form of Ursaring, it makes sense for it to appear earlier in a playthrough.

Trainers can find Teddiursa roaming around the grasslands just north of Artazon, home of the Grass-type gym in Paldea. The Pokedex also states that the Pokemon likes being near trees.

Players who don't have much luck finding Teddiursa can use Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's sandwich-making feature. Using tofu, horseradish, and chorizo, they can construct a sandwich that grants Normal Encounter power, which increases the chances of the creature spawning.

Once players find a Teddiursa, they can easily catch it using a Quick Ball. At the start of a wild encounter, a Quick Ball has a capture rate five times higher than that of a standard Poke Ball. This makes it the optimal choice for those trying to complete the Pokedex or just looking for a late-game pick to add to one's team.

Ursaring

Ursaring's location according to the Pokedex in Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ursaring is known to have a bit of a temperament in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players should exercise caution and make sure they have their creatures at an appropriate level before hunting this Pokemon down in the wild.

Ursaring can be commonly found in the northeastern mountain ranges of the Paldea region, just north and east of the bamboo thicket.

Trainers can also opt to obtain Ursaring the old-fashioned way: by evolving a Teddiursa. This can be done by increasing a Teddiursa's level to 30. Though it may sound like a bit of work, this requirement can easily be met by partaking in some Tera Raid Battles to earn EXP Candies.

For players who want a Teddiursa or Ursaring with higher IVs than average, it may be best to look for them in Tera Raid Dens. Teddiursa can be found in Two-Star Raid Dens, while Ursaring can be found in Four-Star Raid Dens. This is also a great way to find these creatures with special Tera Types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Poll : 0 votes