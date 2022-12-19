Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Voltorb and Electrode

Voltorb and Electrode have remained fan favorite Pokemon since the first generation of games, and they've returned once again in Scarlet and Violet. Players will be pleased to learn that finding the two creatures is quite easy compared to older titles.

In previous games, trainers tended to run into Voltorb and Electrode as they picked up items, which were typically marked by a Pokeball sprite. Since both creatures resemble Pokeballs, this provided something of a surprise for trainers who were expecting to pick up a helpful item and ended up in battle instead. However, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea region, Voltorb and Electrode can be seen in different locations, even rolling about in their natural habitats.

Voltorb is an easier find than Electrode in Scarlet and Violet, but both can be captured without ever needing to use evolution.

Where to find Voltorb and Electrode in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Electrode isn't quite as easy to find in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Voltorb and Electrode can be obtained in two primary ways in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They can be caught in the wild or captured as the result of a Tera Raid battle. Voltorb can be a fairly common occurrence in the primary locations it is found in, but Electrode is much harder to find.

Voltorb and Electrode are sporadic as raid bosses. However, several different creatures can appear as raid bosses, so finding Voltorb or Electrode using this method is somewhat tricky.

Where to find Voltorb in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet:

West Province (Area Three) - 60% appearance rate

East Province (Area Three) - 60% appearance rate

2-star Tera Raid battles

Where to find Electrode in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet:

West Province (Area Three) - 20% appearance rate

East Province (Area Three) - 20% appearance rate

4-star Tera Raid battles

With this information in mind, as long as a trainer is exploring the eastern reaches of Paldea, they should be able to find a Voltorb or Electrode relatively quickly. However, if a player is having trouble spotting Electrode due to its low spawn rate, they should try making a sandwich. Setting up a picnic table and making the right sandwich for the job should make finding a wild Electrode much easier.

There are two sandwich recipes that trainers can utilize to improve their chances of finding Voltorb and Electrode in Scarlet and Violet. Specifically, the Avocado and Master Klawf Claw Sandwiches can bestow the Encounter Power: Electric effect, which increases the appearance of Electric-types like Voltorb and Electrode. Additionally, trainers can enter Creative Mode in their sandwich menu and create any sandwich as long as Encounter Power: Electric is provided by the ingredients.

Yellow Bell Peppers, Chorizo, and Noodles are ingredients that players will want to use if they're making a sandwich. The bell peppers are the most important, as they skew towards Electric-types and provide a large boost to the encounter power. Chorizo and Noodles work fine as well, but they are likely to increase the encounter power of other Pokemon types as well, which isn't ideal.

